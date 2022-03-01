Judd Trump booked his place in the third round of the Welsh Open with a comfortable 4-1 win over Craig Steadman.

Trump marched into an early lead at Celtic Manor with a break of 58 against his opponent Steadman, ranked 98 in the world.

Trump looked in the mood early on but Steadman levelled things up at one frame apiece following a visit of 70.

The third frame felt crucial and it turned out that way. Trump had as many as four chances to seal the frame, but only took it with his final one, as he finally made Steadman pay for a series of errors.

Trump made further hay in the fourth, notching a break of 108 that followed a hit-and-hope red to put himself one frame away from victory.

And he duly wrapped it up in the fifth and ultimately final frame, compiling an impressive 120 - involving a meticulous late cannon - to make it back-to-back centuries.

Steadman will know he had chances to get one over on Trump - who for large parts wasn't at his fluent best - but his failure to capitalise on the world No. 3's mistakes in the fourth frame in particular cost him dearly.

Trump goes on to face 19-year-old Si Jiahui from China in the third round.

Mark Allen was another Englishman to secure his passage to the next round in Newport, dispatching 16-year-old Ukrainian Iulian Boiko 4-0.

TODAY'S RESULTS & SCHEDULE

10am

Mitchell Mann 4-1 Ben Hancorn

4-1 Ben Hancorn Rory McLeod 3-4 Yuan SiJun

Robbie Williams 3-4 Hossein Vafaei

Ali Carter 4-1 Ng On Yee

1pm

Ronnie O'Sullivan 4-0 James Cahill

4-0 James Cahill Ben Woollaston 4-3 Liang Wenbo

4-3 Liang Wenbo Jimmy Robertson 4-3 Jamie Jones

4-3 Jamie Jones Ding Junhui 4-1 Michael Holt

2pm

Neil Robertson 4-1 Hammad Miah

4-1 Hammad Miah Cao Yupeng 3-4 Joe Perry

Mark Williams 3-4 Kurt Maflin

Scott Donaldson 4-0 Andrew Pagett

7pm

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Fergal O'Brien

Craig Steadman 1-4 Judd Trump

Iulian Boiko 0-4 Mark Allen

Mark Davis v Matthew Selt

8pm

Zhang Anda v Mark Joyce

John Higgins v Soheil Vahedi

Chris Wakelin v Jack Lisowski

--

