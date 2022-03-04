Judd Trump has admitted he was lacking belief in his win over Neil Robertson at the Welsh Open, and is looking to put the match out of his mind.

Trump is still striving to secure a first ranking tournament of the season, and advanced to the semi-finals in Newport on Friday.

“I was just able to pick up the pieces, really,” Trump told Eurosport. “I had a good opportunity to win 5-1, but after that I felt a bit nervy.

“I have not been in that position this season, and was just a bit panicky to get the match over.

“I didn’t sort of have that belief that I would take that chance when it came, and sort of needed him to gift it.”

Trump has admitted facing Robertson, a winner of three events already this season and one of the elites of the sport, so early in a tournament was a draining experience.

“I have not met him in a quarter-final for ages,” Trump said. “As I’ve dropped down (the rankings) a bit, I am meeting these top guys a lot earlier.

“You don’t really want to be playing them this early as it takes a lot of energy out of you.”

It was easy to get up for the game, but after it is tough playing a player like Neil to know you have two more games. You are still so far from the winning line.”

Up next is the winner of the meeting between Zhang Anda and Hossein Vafaei, and Trump is looking for a clean slate.

“I sort of have to forget that now as it was not good towards the end, and I am happy to still have a chance,” he said.

