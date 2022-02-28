Mark Williams is one of the best players to ever grace the sport. He is also one of the most unorthodox players to pick up a cue.

However, during his match against Michael Judge at the Welsh Open he used his creativity to get himself out of a tight spot in the fourth frame against the Irishman.

“Something different,” said 1986 world champion Joe Johnson as Williams sized up the cue ball before edging it with the tip of his cue.

“That is not really from Joe Davis’ coaching manual is it? But it did the trick!” added Dave Hendon on commentary.

“You won’t see that very often, I can tell you!” added Johnson.

And then later in the same frame, Williams was the beneficiary of a touching ball debacle. Judge produced a solid safety shot, but there was one problem, he had assumed that it was a touching ball and it was not.

Match referee Tatiana Woollaston – looking on incredulously – said: “It didn’t hit the red and it wasn’t touching ball! I didn’t say touching ball! Foul and a miss, Mark Williams, four.”

Williams would put Judge in again, and the Irishman would deliver another fine safety shot. He would eventually emerge with the frame but would ultimately lose 4-1.

- - -

