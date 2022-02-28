Snooker

‘One of the biggest shocks’ – Snooker world rocked by ‘incredible’ Ronnie O’Sullivan loss to Fan Zhengyi

Ronnie O’Sullivan lost 10-9 to Fan Zhengyi in a final-frame decider at the European Masters. It was a first ranking title win for the 21-year-old – and although O’Sullivan was out-of-sorts for large swathes of the final, it has sent shockwaves through snooker. And Hossein Vafaei told Rachel Casey and Jimmy White that the result represented one of the biggest shocks in snooker’s history.

00:01:52, an hour ago