Snooker

'Phenomenal' - Ronnie O'Sullivan in awe as Jimmy White pulls off Judd Trump's brilliant banana shot

Anything Judd Trump can do, Jimmy White can do better. That will be what White will be telling people this evening after he recreated a Trump special from earlier in the Welsh Open - only to play it even better. It had Ronnie O'Sullivan purring in admiration and rightly so as he produced the perfect banana shot.

00:01:45, 16 minutes ago