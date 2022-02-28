Ronnie O'Sullivan has won 38 ranking finals and lost 22 in a remarkable run of cue ball consistency stretching back to 1993, a year after the snooker GOAT turned professional.

O'Sullivan's ranking event success spans an astonishing four decades since becoming the youngest winner of the UK Championship with a 10-6 victory over Stephen Hendry at the age of 17 years and 358 days in November 1993. It is a record he continues to hold some 29 years on.

O'Sullivan has faced Hendry, John Higgins, Judd Trump and Neil Robertson six times each in ranking finals, Mark Selby on four occasions and Mark Williams three times.

He holds a 4-2 winning record against Robertson and Hendry, ties Higgins 3-3 and trails Trump 2-4 on their final head-to-heads. He has yet to defeat Selby in a major ranking final, but is 2-1 up on Williams with their three finals all contested back in 2000.

In spanning the decades, he also defeated his fellow six-time world champion Steve Davis 9-8 from 8-5 behind in their solitary ranking final at the 2004 Welsh Open.

To illustrate O'Sullivan's unrivalled longevity as snooker's greatest player, 21-year-old Fan Zhengyi – his opponent in Sunday's European Masters final – was born in the same year he lifted the first of his six world titles with an 18-14 win over Higgins in 2001.

He won 19 ranking titles in the first half of his career between 1992 until 2007 with another 19 claimed between 2008 and 2021. His 10-9 defeat to Fan was the fourth time he has lost in a final-frame decider in ranking event finals, but he has also won five of them.

His finals with Hendry were contested between 1993 until 2005, but his rivalry with Higgins covers an astonishing 26 years (1995-2001) with Robertson (2010-2021) and Trump (2014-2020) providing fierce rivalry in the second half of his career.

Between 1993-2021, O'Sullivan has amassed a sweltering, unrivalled haul of ranking trophies between 1993 and 2021:

7 UK titles

6 World titles

4 Welsh Opens

2 British Opens

2 Scottish Opens

2 Irish Masters

2 Shanghai Masters

2 China Opens

2 Players Championship

2 World Grands Prix

1 Tour Championship

1 Grand Prix

1 German Masters

1 English Open

1 Northern Ireland Trophy

1 European Open

1 Asian Classic

Rocket Roll of Honour

1993

UK Championship: Stephen Hendry won 10-6

European Open: Stephen Hendry lost 5-9

1994

British Open: James Wattana won 9-4

1995

Thailand Open: James Wattana lost 6-9

British Open: John Higgins lost 6-9

1996

Asian Classic: Brian Morgan won 9-8

German Open: Alain Robidoux won 9-7

1997

UK Championship: Stephen Hendry won 10-6

1998

Scottish Open: John Higgins won 9-5

1999

China Open: Stephen Lee won 9-2

2000

Scottish Open: Mark Williams won 9-1

Grand Prix: Mark Williams lost 5-9

China Open: Mark Williams won 9-3

2001

World Championship: John Higgins won 18-14

UK Championship: Ken Doherty won 10-1

2003

European Open: Stephen Hendry won 9-6

Irish Masters: John Higgins won 10-9

British Open: Stephen Hendry lost 6-9

2004

Welsh Open: Steve Davis won 9-8

World Championship: Graeme Dott won 18-8

Grand Prix: Ian McCulloch won 9-5

2005

Welsh Open: Stephen Hendry won 9-8

Irish Masters: Matthew Stevens won 10-8

Grand Prix: John Higgins lost 2-9

2006

Northern Ireland Trophy: Ding Junhui lost 6-9

2007

Grand Prix: Marco Fu lost 6-9

UK Championship: Stephen Maguire won 10-2

2008

Welsh Open: Mark Selby lost 8-9

World Championship: Ali Carter won 18-8

Northern Ireland Trophy: Dave Harold won 9-3

Shanghai Masters: Ricky Walden lost 8-10

2009

Shanghai Masters: Liang Wenbo won 10-5

2010

World Open: Neil Robertson lost 1-5

2012

German Masters: Stephen Maguire won 9-7

World Championship: Ali Carter won 18-11

2013

World Championship: Barry Hawkins won 18-12

2014

Welsh Open: Ding Junhui won 9-3

World Championship: Mark Selby lost 14-18

UK Championship: Judd Trump won 10-9

2016

Welsh Open: Neil Robertson won 9-5

European Masters: Judd Trump lost 8-9

UK Championship: Mark Selby lost 7-10

2017

English Open: Kyren Wilson won 9-2

Shanghai Masters: Judd Trump won 10-3

UK Championship: Shaun Murphy won 10-5

2018

World Grand Prix: Ding Junhui won 10-3

Players Championship: Shaun Murphy won 10-4

Northern Ireland Open: Judd Trump lost 7-9

UK Championship: Mark Allen won 10-6

2019

Players Championship: Neil Robertson won 10-4

Tour Championship: Neil Robertson won 13-11

Northern Ireland Open: Judd Trump lost 7-9

2020

World Championship: Kyren Wilson won 18-8

2021

Northern Ireland Open: Judd Trump lost 7-9

Scottish Open: Mark Selby lost 3-9

Welsh Open: Jordan Brown lost 8-9

Players Championship: John Higgins lost 3-10

Tour Championship: Neil Robertson lost 4-10

World Grand Prix: Neil Robertson won 10-8

2022

European Masters: Fan Zhengyi lost 9-10

- - -

