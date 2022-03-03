The flagbearer of Chinese snooker has been in the doldrums since winning the UK Championship in 2019, but has looked better in Newport this week and pushed O’Sullivan hard.

The match turned on a moment of brilliance from O’Sullivan in the fifth. After Ding had missed a difficult red with his wrong hand, O’Sullivan was faced with a tough pot into the yellow pocket.

With no obvious safety shot, he was never going to turn it down and in true O’Sullivan style, he fully committed to it and it dropped into the hole.

“What a shot, what a great shot from O'Sullivan,” said Joe Johnson on Eurosport commentary. “That little kiss on the brown has left him on the yellow, but I suppose you could say he deserved that little kiss.”

Philip Studd added: “One of the pots of the week, no question.

“It was such a tough pot, dead straight from distance and he cued it so sweetly.”

A short while later, after O'Sullivan hoovered up the colours, Studd added: “Ronnie O’Sullivan performs a bit of grand larceny. A moment of brilliance.”

