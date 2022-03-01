Ronnie O’Sullivan bounced back in style with a swift 4-0 victory over James Cahill in the first round of the Welsh Open.

He opened with breaks of 53 and 83 to take a 2-0 lead, and finished with a 90 to book a meeting with Lukas Kleckers for a place in the third round.

O’Sullivan may have led the head-to-head 4-1 going into this meeting but it was Cahill’s famous 10-8 victory over ‘The Rocket’ at the 2019 World Championship that will have reminded the world No. 2 of his opponent’s capability to cause an upset.

Cahill had the first opening of the match after O’Sullivan’s first break clipped the blue, but he was only able to post eight on the board.

A safety error from Cahill then gifted O’Sullivan with a chance to seal the frame, and though he needed two visits a 53 was enough to edge in front.

‘Hard to say they got their money’s worth!’ – O’Sullivan progresses in one-hour blitz

Another safety exchange went O’Sullivan’s way in the second frame, and he punished Cahill with a rapid 83 after splitting the reds early on.

A superb long red helped O’Sullivan get going in the third frame, but his break of 47 was halted when a pink failed to drop into the middle pocket.

Cahill almost fluked a tricky black but only put one point on the board, and he was then left requiring snookers trailing by 53 with 51 remaining.

He soon fouled himself, however, accidentally potting a red as well as the blue, conceding the frame to move on the brink of defeat.

Cahill’s aggressive approach continued, but he was unable to pot a colour three times after potting reds before O’Sullivan sensed an opportunity to clear up.

He did so with a 90, sealing a resounding victory to reach the second round.

TODAY'S RESULTS & SCHEDULE

10am

Mitchell Mann 4-1 Ben Hancorn

Rory McLeod 3-3 Yuan SiJun

Robbie Williams 3-4 Hossein Vafaei

Ali Carter 4-1 Ng On Yee

1pm

Ronnie O'Sullivan 4-0 James Cahill

4-0 James Cahill Ben Woollaston v Liang Wenbo

Jimmy Robertson v Jamie Jones

Ding Junhui v Michael Holt

2pm

Neil Robertson v Hammad Miah

Cao Yupeng v Joe Perry

Mark Williams v Kurt Maflin

Scott Donaldson v Andrew Pagett

7pm

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Fergal O'Brien

Craig Steadman v Judd Trump

Iulian Boiko v Mark Allen

Mark Davis v Matthew Selt

8pm

Zhang Anda v Mark Joyce

John Higgins v Soheil Vahedi

Chris Wakelin v Jack Lisowski

--

