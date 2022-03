Snooker

'That might move me into the top 40!' - Joe Perry stunned after beating Judd Trump to win Welsh Open

Joe Perry showed nerves of steel to end a long trophy drought and beat Judd Trump 9-5 in the final of the Welsh Open 2022. Perry's last title came way back in 2015 at the Players Championship in Thailand, and he defied the odds to topple the world No. 3 in Newport in front of his family on Sunday evening.

00:02:32, 30 minutes ago