Judd Trump is famed for his potting ability, and he needed it to get himself out of a tricky spot against Jimmy Robertson.

During the fourth frame of their meeting at the Welsh Open, Robertson played what looked an excellent safety as he had cut off the easy escape to baulk.

Trump sized up the situation and thought with no safety on, attack was the best form of defence.

He laid it all on the line in going for a long red to the bottom right, as he held for a colour and played it in such a way that he would not have left his opponent in.

“That’s how to get out of trouble,” said Joe Johnson on Eurosport commentary. “What a pot that was. Superb.

“What a clever shot that was, not just a good pot but where he left the cue ball.

“He was in trouble, simple as that. I could not see a safety shot, he couldn’t so got the next-best thing.”

---

