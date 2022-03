Snooker

Welsh Open 2022 - 'It was quite therapeutic' - Ronnie O'Sullivan on watch antics against Lukas Kleckers

Ronnie O’Sullivan has said his watch-winding antics in his win over Lukas Kleckers at the Welsh Open was in order to keep himself focused. The six-time world champion raised eyebrows when the camera picked him out winding his watch while sat in his chair.

00:01:04, 38 minutes ago