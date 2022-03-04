Jack Lisowski showed he has steel to go with his style as he battled back from two frames down to beat Ali Carter 5-4 and book his place in the semi-finals of the Welsh Open.
In a match that had flashes of quality without fully catching fire, Carter looked in control after taking the first two frames after the interval.
On the back of a poor season, Lisowski could easily have folded - but he dug in and clawed his way back into the contest before killing it off in impressive fashion.
Carter got the better of a 30-minute arm wrestle to take the opener, but Lisowski took the second in classy fashion and followed suit in the third.
He had a big chance in the fourth but overcut the final red, and Carter stepped in to steal and draw level at the mid-session interval.
The highest break before the interval was 48 by Lisowski, but Carter set that right with a run of 86 in the fifth to take the lead and he followed it up with a 53 to move within a frame of victory.
Lisowski took the seventh in scrappy fashion, but went through the gears with an impressive run of 82 in the eighth to force a decider.
After reaching three finals last term, Lisowski’s best performance before arriving in Newport was a quarter-final appearance at the UK Championship.
He corrected that in impressive fashion, as a superb, nerveless total clearance of 135 secured him a place in the last four and a meeting with either Ricky Walden or Joe Perry.
