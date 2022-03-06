Judd Trump and Joe Perry are locked together at 4-4 after the first session of the Welsh Open final.

It was a cagey session, with the highest break being 73. The nature of the contest played more to Perry’s strengths than Trump’s, and the Gentleman was able to keep himself in the hunt for the evening when nerves will play a part.

Trump has a commanding record against Perry, with nine wins from their previous 12 meetings, but he is striving for his best form this term and was unable to break free of his opponent on Sunday afternoon.

Trump’s 60 in the opening frame suggested his arm was loose and he took the second on the back of a run of 45.

Perry said following his win over Jack Lisowski in the semi-finals that he was struggling with a headache, but he looked much fresher on Sunday and a 59 was enough to take the third.

Perry prides himself on limiting the errors, but he made a costly mistake with the rest in the fourth and it allowed Trump to draw level at the mid-session interval courtesy of a break of 69.

As Philip Studd said on Eurosport commentary, Perry went from “the sublime to the ridiculous” in the fifth frame. He knocked in a stunning long red, but one shot later missed a straight blue.

Trump demonstrated excellent potting and impressive patience to wait for a telling chance, and the tactic paid off as he moved ahead for the first time in the match.

There were both concerning and pleasing signs for Perry in the sixth, as he mixed brilliant potting with elementary mistakes. Tellingly, his gritty match play came to the fore as he pinched the colours to draw level.

The seventh saw Perry follow a similar pattern to the sixth. But on this occasion, he was made to pay a price for missing a simple black as Trump stepped in with a 73.

The eighth typified the session, as it was scrappy and both had chances. Perry’s missed red looked set to be costly, but Trump inexplicably failed to knock in a straight pink from close range and Perry cleared up to draw level in the race to nine.

