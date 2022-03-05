Judd Trump won the final three frames to stun Hossein Vafaei 6-5 and reach the final of the Welsh Open.

Trump has struggled for form for some time, and was well short of his best again on Saturday.

But as against Neil Robertson the previous day , he did not shirk the issue and found some form towards the end of the match to advance to the final of an event he has yet to win.

Vafaei stroked in a long red from the baulk cushion with his first shot of the match to lay down a marker, and opened the contest with a break of 94.

Trump was rewarded for an error in the second, as he missed a pot by a distance, careered into the pack and scattered the reds but left his opponent with no shot. Vafaei was unable to find a safety and Trump cashed in to level the contest.

The high standard continued in the third as, after Trump missed a long red by a whisker, Vafaei crafted an excellent break of 85 to move back in front.

Trump had a chance in the fourth but failed to take it, and Vafaei knocked in some excellent pots to secure a lead at the interval.

The Iranian's win in the Shoot Out filled him with belief that he can compete with the best at the highest level and he proved it against Trump.

Trump hit back in the frame upon the resumption, pouncing after Vafaei missed a red to the middle.

It was a similar story in the sixth, with Trump producing a stunning pot on the brown to pinch a frame Vafaei arguably should have taken.

The seventh was a 39-minute slugfest, with the pair engaging in a series of safety battles. Vafaei got his chance on the final blue and took it to edge himself back in front once again.

Trump has spoken about lacking confidence and belief, and he was short of his best for large portions of the contest. He also did not enjoy a lot of fortune, as he escaped a snooker in the eighth but was unfortunate to see the cue ball edge out of the cluster and leave on a red. Vafaei took full advantage, and a break of 49 was enough to move him to the cusp of victory.

World No. 3, Trump kept his hopes alive by taking the ninth courtesy of a break of 66 and he produced a stunning pot from tight under the baulk cushion in the 10th, and it set him on the way to a break of 121 to force a decider.

The century in the 10th was vintage Trump, and must have filled him with confidence.

He took on a tough red to the bottom left in the decider, and cued it perfectly to craft a chance. But he landed awkwardly on a red, having to bridge over the black. It did not drop, allowing Vafaei a shot at the winning line.

Like his opponent, Vafaei ran out of position and missed a tough pink with the rest. It proved extremely costly, as Trump climbed from his chair to polish off the reds he required to book his place in his first ranking final of the season.

