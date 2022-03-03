Judd Trump eased into the quarter finals of the Welsh Open with a 4-1 win over Jimmy Robertson.

The world No. 3 is still searching for his first ranking title of the season, and has been forced to repel questions about his form.

Ad

But he looked good in Newport as he extended his record against Robertson to nine wins from ten meetings - albeit he was aided by some costly errors from his opponent.

Welsh Open Trump cruises past Steadman to reach third round of Welsh Open 01/03/2022 AT 20:46

Robertson was well placed in the first, but carelessly left a red in the jaws and Trump stepped in with a 68 to take the opener.

World No. 27 Robertson was perhaps still thinking about the costly miss in the first when failing to take care with a safety and leaving Trump with a chance in the second.

It was a chance he gobbled up as a rapid-fire break of 103, his 28th ton of the season, opened up a lead.

For as sharp as he looked in the first two frames, Trump was slack with his potting and safety play in the third and it allowed Robertson to get a frame on the board.

Trump - who is yet to win the Welsh Open - regrouped in the fourth courtesy of a stunning long red when firmly in trouble, but it should arguably have gone to Robertson as he was presented with a chance to pinch it but missed a simple pink when thinking about position on the final black.

Robertson sat low in his chair after his opponent had knocked in the clinching pink, and his fate was sealed by a scruffy shot in the fifth as Trump wrapped up victory with the 837th century of his career.

---

Watch the Welsh Open and other top snooker live on Eurosport and discovery+

European Masters 'Should be savoured' – Robertson salutes snooker's toughest era 16/02/2022 AT 13:16