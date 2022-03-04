Premium Snooker Ali Carter - Jack Lisowski 11:45-15:00 Live

Carter 0-0 Lisowski (39-38)

This is such a taut opening frame. Would obviously be a valuable frame to win. Some decent safety shots by both men, but still three reds up.

Carter 0-0 Lisowski (39-29)

A lead of 11 points for Carter with five reds left up. Bit of a safety jostle to give this opening frame some more meaning before Lisowski picks out a delightful long red of his own.

Carter 0-0 Lisowski (34-28)

Thumping red by Carter disappears down the rabbit hole of the right corner. A punishing response to a loose safety shot. What will he compile this time?

Carter 0-0 Lisowski (27-28)

The Captain fairly wallops a white down a hole after potting a red. Was difficult to get any movement on the cue ball and that will be his first break of the day over. Lisowski leads by one point.

Carter 0-0 Lisowski (16-24)

Early break of 24 from Jackpot, but Carter picks out a gem of a red to a middle bag to regain access to the table. That was a delightful piece of cueing. Obviously hitting the ball well.

Carter 0-0 Lisowski (0-0)

The boys are officially on the baize. Great atmosphere in Newport. First man to five frames will progress to the last eight.

Carter 0-0 Lisowski (0-0)

Carter is ranked at 26 in the world, but is provisionally up to 24. Carter won this event in 2009. Who did he beat in the final? 'The Outlaw' Joe Swail 9-5. Lisowski has been a finalist six times in ranking finals, but has yet to win one. Maybe this week is time to hit the jackpot.

Perhaps Carter will be inspired after losing narrowly to Lisowski in an epic at the World Championship 11 months ago. Lisowski made breaks of 121, 82, 77, 75, 72, 60, 52 and 51 with 'The Captain' responding with 89, 72, 61, 60, 59, 56 and 52 in a contest oozing class. A repeat of that one would do nicely today.

Carter 0-0 Lisowski (0-0)

This will be the fourth meeting of this attacking duo. Lisowski leads his fellow Englishman 2-1 on the head-to-heads. Carter defeated 'Jackpot' 10-6 in the last 32 of the 2019 World Championship with Lisowski coming out on top 10-9 at the same stage of last year's Crucible event in Sheffield.

Lisowski also completed a 6-5 win over Carter in the last 64 of the 2015 International Championship in China. All fairly even then before this match.

Welcome back to Newport

It is quarter-final day at the Welsh Open. Some fascinating matches coming up with former world champions Judd Trump and Neil Robertson meeting in the quarter-finals after 2pm this afternoon. First up is former world finalist Ali Carter against World No 17 Jack Lisowski at high noon. Should be a fabulous Friday at Celtic Manor.

All quarter-finals are the best of nine frames with best-of-11 frame semi-finals on Saturday and a best-of-17 frame final on Sunday.

Ali Carter v Jack Lisowski (12pm)

Neil Robertson v Judd Trump (2pm)

Zhang Anda v Hossein Vafaei (7pm)

Ricky Walden v Joe Perry (7pm)

- -

