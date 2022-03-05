Premium Snooker Judd Trump - Hossein Vafaei 13:00-16:30

Welcome back to Newport

It is semi-finals day at the Welsh Open. First up is the ever-explosive Judd Trump against the equally entertaining Hossein Vafaei at 1pm at Celtic Manor.

Then this evening, Jack Lisowski will continue his hunt for that elusive big title as he takes on Joe Perry.

Both semi-finals will be a best-of-11 frames and then it will be a best-of-17 frames final on Sunday.

Semi-final schedule

Judd Trump v Hossein Vafaei (1pm)

Jack Lisowski v Joe Perry (7pm)

Quarter-final results

Ali Carter 4-5 Jack Lisowski

Neil Robertson 3-5 Judd Trump

Zhang Anda 4-5 Hossein Vafaei

Ricky Walden 2-5 Joe Perry

Trump felt 'nervy' during quarter-final win

Judd Trump has admitted he was lacking belief in his win over Neil Robertson at the Welsh Open, and is looking to put the match out of his mind.

Trump is still striving to secure a first ranking tournament of the season, and advanced to the semi-finals in Newport on Friday.

He eventually fell over the line after withstanding a Robertson recovery, and later admitted to being nervy and panicky.

“I was just able to pick up the pieces, really,” Trump told Eurosport. “I had a good opportunity to win 5-1, but after that I felt a bit nervy.

“I have not been in that position this season, and was just a bit panicky to get the match over.

“I didn’t sort of have that belief that I would take that chance when it came, and sort of needed him to gift it.”

'I felt nervy' - Trump reacts to beating Robertson but not playing well at Welsh Open

- -

