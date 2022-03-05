Premium Snooker Judd Trump - Hossein Vafaei 04:28:30 Replay

Trump 6-5 Vafaei

Trump 5-5 Vafaei (71-29)

Trump bangs in the red he needs for victory. Vafaei with a warm sporting embrace as Trump punches the air. He is through to the final where he will face Jack Lisowski or Joe Perry over the best of 17 frames on Sunday. A valiant effort from Vafaei, but Trump showed his mettle when it mattered. We will back for the second semi-final at 7pm.

Trump 5-5 Vafaei (70-29)

Vafaei manages to get one snooker as Trump clips the brown. Needs another two snookers. 41 the difference with 35 left up.

Trump 5-5 Vafaei (70-25)

Vafaei chasing three snookers after Trump sees a long red rattle in the jaws.

Trump 5-5 Vafaei (70-17)

Trump still seeking two balls for victory. In goes the red, black and red. This match is surely all over. A superb comeback by Trump. 53 the difference with 43 left up. Came good at the right time in the final three frames from 5-3 behind.

Trump 5-5 Vafaei (41-17)

Well, tension just got the better of him. Out of position, but nowhere near cut on pink with rest. Trump handed a reprieve and chance to win frame and match at this visit surely..

Trump 5-5 Vafaei (33-17)

Trump hampered by black when it looked like he was heading for victory. Misses red and he has left his opponent among the balls. What a chance this is for Vafaei to nose in front. Two reds on side cushions so all not lost yet for Trump...

Trump 5-5 Vafaei (19-0)

Vafaei refuses cut on a red without guarantee of landing on a colour. All very tense with both players knowing one mistake could cost them the match.

Trump 5-5 Vafaei (19-0)

Trump first to the punch in the frame he needs for victory. Chance to at least construct a decent lead, but just 19 points clear with black out of commission.

Trump 5-5 Vafaei (0-0)

Another re-rack after Vafaei goes close early in the frame. Second re-rack of the day.

Trump 5-5 Vafaei (0-0)

All on this final frame then for a place in the Welsh Open final..

Trump 4-5 Vafaei (121-0)

We are going to be facing a one-frame shoot out to decide this semi-final. Trump against the Shoot Out winner. This has been a brilliant response by Trump to find his form at exactly the right time. A fifth century of the week. 121 to level at 5-5. A one-visit frame-winning clearance.

Trump 4-5 Vafaei (45-0)

Opens up the reds from potting black. White heads for a side rail, but he recovers superbly well by slotting red into centre pocket across the table. Tough pot, but he rolls it in. Real chance suddenly to force this deciding frame. Trump really starting to motor.

Trump 4-5 Vafaei (19-0)

Trump with a glorious pot on a long red. A bit special by anybody's standards. Is he going to come alive at the key time of this match..

Trump 4-5 Vafaei (0-0)

Going to be a re-rack at the outset of this ninth frame after balls went a bit awkward. No point in nudging white about the pack of reds.

Trump 3-5 Vafaei (86-1)

66 from Trump before a mid-range red eludes him. Vafaei slips in red, but black stays up. We are heading for 5-4 in this semi-final. Trump still alive in this semi-final. On we go into the penultimate frame of the scheduled 11.

Trump 3-5 Vafaei (39-0)

Vafaei attempts to sink a long open red, but the ball somehow fails to drop and sticks in the jaws of the pocket. How did that not disappear? Trump handed early chance to get his cue arm working.

Trump 3-4 Vafaei (0-80)

Trump escapes from a snooker, but he has left a red on. Chance for Vafaei to move two up with three frames remaining. Trump has battled hard, but just a bit off the peak levels of what he usually produces. A break of 49 and a 5-3 lead for Vafaei. On the hill.

Trump 3-4 Vafaei (0-26)

Another chance to compile a heavy contribution slips away. Chances coming and gone with scoring drying up.

Trump 3-4 Vafaei (0-13)

The seventh frame endured for almost 40 minutes. Some frazzled nerves, but 'The Prince of Persia' regains his lead. He needs two more frames to reach the final and makes a bright start to the eighth frame with two reds and blues.

Trump 3-3 Vafaei (53-79)

Vafaei needs blue and he gets it from distance. Two snookers behind black was key to winning the safety battle at end of that frame. Trump twice missed the blue off a side cushion to concede 10 points. Hit it third time before Vafaei slotted blue and pink for a 4-3 lead.

Trump 3-3 Vafaei (53-58)

Vafaei with a lead of 10 points. Trump looked poised to finish off the frame, but failed to get position from brown to blue. This is all very tense. Vafaei then misses the blue down the length of the table. Lead is suddenly down to five points, but a fine safety shot seconds later. Trump still chasing remaining three colours.

Trump 3-3 Vafaei (25-58)

Vafaei is leading by 33 points with possible 43 still on the table.

Trump 3-3 Vafaei (25-54)

A few more points for Vafaei. Inching towards the frame, but one mistake will give Trump the chance to counter attack. Frame well and truly in the balance with two reds left on the table. Going for almost 25 minutes in this frame.

Trump 3-3 Vafaei (17-39)

Mistake by Trump. Goes for a long red with full commitment, but white doesn't drop and there is no escape route. Another chance for the World No 21, but he can't really push on. Five reds left up.

Trump 3-3 Vafaei (17-33)

Vafaei stuns a brilliant pink into the pocket. White just off the side cushion. Supreme cueing, but he fails to hole a pink to a middle pocket when poised to progress. Another chance comes and goes.

Trump 3-3 Vafaei (10-14)

Vafaei wasn't missing any balls in first four frames, but the pressure is starting to take effect. No quick run to the winning post. Trump misses a tough red with white off side cushion, but Vafaei can't cash in as red with rest fails to drop.

Trump 2-3 Vafaei (68-58)

A stunning long pot by Trump on brown. In goes blue, pink and black to level at 3-3. What a time to produce that pot. Vafaei had two attempts at the brown, but it twice wriggled in the jaws. No such problem for Trump. We are level at 3-3 in this semi-final.

Trump 2-3 Vafaei (46-58)

Trump edges a point clear in a fraught battle for supremacy. One red left up as Vafaei lays a timely snooker behind the green ball. Picks out an astonishing double on a red seconds later, but brown is the problem ball. Just the safety shot. Trump needing the four remaining colours, Vafaei brown and blue.

Trump 2-3 Vafaei (8-45)

This for all the world looks like a 4-2 lead for Vafaei, but he misses a basic red from nowhere. Can't believe he hasn't slotted that. Had done all the hard work. Trump can really turn the screw here.

Trump 2-3 Vafaei (0-11)

Trump well off the target with a long red. Poor effort really and opportunity knocks for Vafaei.

Trump 1-3 Vafaei (86-8)

A classy knock of 51 from Trump enables him to recover ground with some intent. Vafaei had chances, but the gap is reduced to one frame. Trump will be feeling better about his finishing skills in that fifth frame.

Trump 1-3 Vafaei (34-8)

Super pot on a red from Trump to a centre pocket. Has come out firing, but a blue to green pocket is rushed as he breaks down on 34. Didn't expect that mishap and Vafaei is quickly out of his chair, but he can only run in eight points before running out of position. Chance to counter attack is gone.

Trump 1-3 Vafaei (0-0)

Some aggressive potting by Vafaei has been pivotal in the first four frames. Trump with work to do in the second half of this match, but time on his side in the race to six frames.

Trump 1-2 Vafaei (19-66)

A pinpoint pot by Trump on a red to centre pocket provides him with an opening, but he misses red along top cushion. Vafaei rattles home a tough red and is on the cusp of a 3-1 lead. 41 clear with 43 still on, but another sparkling long red finishes off this frame. It is a two-frame lead for Vafaei.

Trump 1-2 Vafaei (0-42)

A break of 42 from Vafaei at the outset of the fourth frame. No one-visit winning thrust this time, but a handy lead for the Iranian professional, who is looking the more dangerous figure so far. A nice bout of safety play ensues to decipher the next scoring opportunity.

Trump 1-2 Vafaei (0-0)

One more frame before the mid-session interval. 94 and 85 from Vafaei with Trump helping himself to a 70. Snooker of the highest order.

Trump 1-1 Vafaei (13-101)

Vafaei is playing with an average shot time of 15 seconds. That is quite a pace to be potting at. Some spectacular shots being played out there. Vafaei heading for a 2-1 lead. Just comes up short of the century, but a break of 85 re-establishes the early advantage.

Trump 1-1 Vafaei (7-37)

Both men with chances, but both miss reds they would have expected to pot. The outcome sees the Shoot Out winner back at the table and back in business.

Trump 1-1 Vafaei (7-8)

Huge kick for Trump attempting a red. Weird old contact. Red just drops, but he misses a tricky blue to yellow pocket. Vafaei back at the table.

Trump 1-1 Vafaei (7-0)

Off we go into the third frame of the day. Trump breaks off this time. Vafaei tempted by a long red, but this time no joy. Trump with an early chance to continue his momentum.

Trump 0-1 Vafaei (70-1)

The man nicknamed 'The Juddernaut' rolls in an impeccable break of 70. Bit fortunate to get that opportunity, but made the most of it. An ideal response from the 2019 world champion. We are level at 1-1.

Trump 0-1 Vafaei (16-1)

Error by Trump as he goes for a red to a centre pocket, but misses. Astonishingly, doesn't leave an easy opener. Vafaei tries to pot his way out of trouble, but red is nowhere near the green bag. First chance of the day for Trump.

Trump 0-1 Vafaei (0-1)

Vafaei gets the ball rolling in this second frame. Trump with a loose safety shot as his opponent slots a longish red. Safety to follow.

Trump 0-0 Vafaei (0-95)

No ton, but a lovely knock of 94 to get the party started. That was exceptional from the World No 21. Just makes it look so easy.

Trump 0-0 Vafaei (0-83)

Break moves effortlessly to 62, but the split on the reds has not worked out as well as he would have liked. No problem for Hossein as he just takes due care with bridge hand to chip in the red. This could be a century to start the day with.

Trump 0-0 Vafaei (0-10)

A mid-range red from Vafaei finds the mark and Iran's No 1 has an early chance to get his cue arm working here.

Trump 0-0 Vafaei (0-1)

A bustling full house at Celtic Manor for this encounter. Trump with a decent safety shot, but right off the cue comes a stunning long red from Vafaei with white against the baulk cushion. This guy really can pot snooker balls for fun.

Hossein Vafaei hit back from 4-1 behind to complete a rousing 5-4 win over Zhang Anda and secure a fascinating Welsh Open semi-final clash with fellow crowd-pleaser Judd Trump in Newport.

Iran's leading player watched as world No. 105 Zhang compiled 108 and 67 to dominate the early stages of their quarter-final at Celtic Manor on Friday night before hitting back in style with knocks of 68, 58, 63 and 96 enough to secure his progress.

“It was unbelievable. This is one of the tastiest comebacks I’ve ever had in my life,” said Vafaei.

If you say to any player about being 4-1 down, they will know how hard it is to win from there.

"As soon as I started this tournament I wasn’t showing good performances at all."

Trump eyes first ranking title of season

Trump has been the major dominant force in snooker over the past few seasons, but has yet to lift a ranking title during this campaign. He won the Champion of Champions trophy in November with a 10-4 victory over John Higgins, but would dearly love to claim his maiden Welsh Open crown this weekend.

He reached the final in 2017, but lost 9-8 to 2015 world champion Stuart Bingham in Cardiff.

Prince of Persian potting

Iran's leading player Vafaei, provisionally the world number 19, is a quite magnificent player to watch. He memorably destroyed Ronnie O'Sullivan 5-0 in the first round of the German Masters earlier this season and also enjoyed a convincing 6-2 win over world champion Mark Selby in the last 64 of the UK Championship before Christmas.

When he gets on a roll, the balls disappear quicker than the iconic 'Big' Bill Werbeniuk sinking a few pints of confidence back in the day.

Who holds the upper hand?

Judd Trump and Hossein Vafaei have met four times at major events. They are tantalisingly locked at 2-2 in career meetings.

Judd Trump 2-4 Hossein Vafaei 2021 Welsh Open last 32

2021 Welsh Open last 32 Judd Trump 3-5 Hossein Vafaei 2017 China Open quarter-final

2017 China Open quarter-final Judd Trump 4-1 Hossein Vafaei 2016 Welsh Open last 32

4-1 Hossein Vafaei 2016 Welsh Open last 32 Judd Trump 6-2 Hossein Vafaei 2016 International Championship first round

White takes on a Trump special

When you've got it, you never lose it. Judd Trump might enjoy making the cue ball sing during matches, but the action he generates on the white is nothing new to Jimmy 'Whirlwind' White.

SIx-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan revelled in this little piece of brilliance from White in replicating the revs Trump can achieve.

Welcome back to Newport

We are down to the last four at the Welsh Open. First up is the ever-explosive Judd Trump against the equally entertaining Shoot Out holder Hossein Vafaei at 1:15pm at Celtic Manor.

Then this evening, Jack Lisowski will continue his hunt for that elusive first major title as he takes on fellow Englishman Joe Perry.

Both semi-finals will be a best-of-11 frames before the best-of-17 frame final on Sunday.

Semi-final schedule

Judd Trump v Hossein Vafaei (1:15pm)

Jack Lisowski v Joe Perry (7pm)

Quarter-final results

Ali Carter 4-5 Jack Lisowski

Neil Robertson 3-5 Judd Trump

Zhang Anda 4-5 Hossein Vafaei

Ricky Walden 2-5 Joe Perry

Trump felt 'nervy' during quarter-final win

Judd Trump has admitted he was lacking belief in his win over Neil Robertson at the Welsh Open, and is looking to put the match out of his mind.

Trump is still striving to secure a first ranking tournament of the season, and advanced to the semi-finals in Newport on Friday.

He eventually fell over the line after withstanding a Robertson recovery, and later admitted to being nervy and panicky.

“I was just able to pick up the pieces, really,” Trump told Eurosport. “I had a good opportunity to win 5-1, but after that I felt a bit nervy.

“I have not been in that position this season, and was just a bit panicky to get the match over.

“I didn’t sort of have that belief that I would take that chance when it came, and sort of needed him to gift it.”

- -

