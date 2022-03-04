Premium Snooker Ali Carter - Jack Lisowski 11:45-15:00

Walden stuns O’Sullivan in final-frame decider to progress to quarters

Ricky Walden held off a resurgent Ronnie O’Sullivan to seal a spot in the quarter-finals of the Welsh Open courtesy of a 4-3 win.

The world No. 18 led 3-1 on the back of runs of 54 and 136 but breaks of 88 and 85 saw O’Sullivan force a final-frame decider. However, Walden held his nerve courtesy of an 83 to progress to the quarter-final stage where he will face the winner of Joe Perry and Kyren Wilson.

Walden drew first blood by taking the first frame. However, he did offer O’Sullivan the chance to pinch it after running out of position 70 ahead with 75 remaining; the chance went begging for the six-time world champion as he attempted to develop a red pegged against the rail, and, while it took two bites at the frame-ball red, Walden established a one-frame lead.

A three-ball plant got Walden his hand on the table in the second but he lost control of the cue ball and he jawed a red to the middle pocket, allowing the Rocket to pounce to level courtesy of a supremely-put-together 76.

