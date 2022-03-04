Premium Snooker Neil Robertson - Judd Trump 15:19-18:19 Live

Robertson 0-0 Trump (0-13)

Ad

Trump with a trademark long red to get the ball rolling in this opening frame. But just 13 off his cue after running out of position. He leads 12-10 on the career head-to-heads with the Australian player, but that means little to this match.

Welsh Open Lisowski fights back to beat Carter and book place in the semi-finals 14 MINUTES AGO

2022 Welsh Open quarter-finals

Ali Carter 4-5 Jack Lisowski

Neil Robertson v Judd Trump (2pm)

Zhang Anda v Hossein Vafaei (7pm)

Ricky Walden v Joe Perry (7pm)

Carter 4-5 Lisowski

A magnificent break of 135 to finish off in style. Lisowski the first man into the semi-finals. Trailed 4-2, but closing breaks of 82 and 135 complete the great escape. He is into the last four on Saturday. Next up is...Neil Robertson v Judd Trump....a real heavyweight duel. Lisowski will face Ricky Walden or Joe Perry in the last four.

Carter 4-4 Lisowski (0-86)

This has been a fantastic response from Lisowski. Got a touch of good fortune at the start of the frame, but he has made the most of it. Runs out of position on 68, but recovers with a stunning mid-range red. Carter not potting a ball in final three frames. Very impressive.

Carter 4-4 Lisowski (0-23)

Opportunity knocks for Lisowski here. Carter forced to attempt a long red. Doesn't drop and he has left a red over middle pocket for his opponent, who managed to cover the same red seconds earlier.

Carter 4-3 Lisowski (0-82)

A timely one-visit break from Lisowski. An 82. No century, but we are heading for the deciding frame. Always had the look of a tight finish and this quarter-final is wide open. Can somebody grab the initiative in the deciding frame? All comes down to who can hold their nerve best.

Carter 4-3 Lisowski (0-38)

A rip-snorting long red from Jackpot early in the eighth frame. Hand on table. Chance to pile on the points clutching his cue and the momentum.

Carter 4-2 Lisowski (0-72)

Not vintage Lisowski, but doing enough to extend the match. A break of 28 is added to the earlier 43 and that ensures this opening quarter-final will head for a penultimate frame. Could we be witnessing another deciding frame between this duo?

Carter 4-2 Lisowski (0-43)

Solid safety by Lisowski prompts the error by Carter. Imperative that he cashes in at this visit. Reaches 43, but going to be no more from him. Just nudges the black to safety off the top cushion.

Carter 4-2 Lisowski (0-0)

In goes the final red from Carter, Lisowski has seen enough. A run of 53 doing the damage in the sixth frame. 2009 Welsh Open winner Carter chasing one more frame to reach the semi-finals.

Carter 3-2 Lisowski (69-30)

Another break over 50 from Carter. Coming on strong at the right time. Can tell he suddenly fancies the job out there. Jackpot requires a snooker otherwise he will have lost a third straight frame.

Carter 3-2 Lisowski (41-23)

Carter benefits from a fine safety shot by cutting in a red to a middle pocket. Brilliant safety shot is followed by exquisite cut on a red and has chance to push on here at the business end of this match. Chance to move two up with a possible three to play.

Carter 3-2 Lisowski (16-23)

Has been the story of his day so far. Lisowski getting openings off his prodigious long potting only to break down among the balls. This time he registers only 23. Chance for Carter to punish such profligacy.

Carter 2-2 Lisowski (99-20)

Carter finally beginning to flow after error by Lisowski sees the white find its way down a pocket from a safety shot off reds. Much, much more like it from Carter as he heads over the 50 mark for the first time today. Looks to be in stroke at the right time of this match. A fine break of 86, easily the biggest of this match so far. How will Jackpot respond to that classy effort?

Carter 2-2 Lisowski (13-20)

Carter slots mid-range red before landing nicely on black. Trying to get moving, but then misses black seconds later. Bad miss with black on its spot. Still a struggle for both players among the balls as Lisowski fails to ease a red into the yellow pocket.

Carter 2-2 Lisowski (0-0)

Carter 1-2 Lisowski (76-51)

A rest shot for Carter on a red just fails to drop. So, so close as his head slumps, but Lisowski then overcuts the final red and it stays out. Carter needing colours to level up at 2-2. And he does by clearing to the black. No breaks over 50, but fascinating duel as they head for a 15-minute break.

Carter 1-2 Lisowski (48-44)

39 from Carter in response. Gritty break, but not spectacular enough to claim frame. Just the safety shot following that contribution. Fours reds left up as Carter clips home a superb red to a centre bag. Chance to make it 2-2.

Carter 1-2 Lisowski (28-44)

36 this time for Lisowski as a red fails to drop. Bad miss and he squanders obvious chance to move two frames ahead. Carter looking to pounce on that error.

Carter 1-2 Lisowski (5-16)

Quite a tense opening to this fourth frame. Carter attempting to avoid leaving Lisowski an easy opener. 12 minutes without a ball being potted before Lisowski rolls in a red along the top cushion. First access to the table falls to Jackpot in this frame.

Carter 1-2 Lisowski (1-0)

Carter's highest break of match so far is a modest 32. Suspect this might have to improve if the two-time world finalist is going to progress to the semi-finals.

Carter 1-1 Lisowski (22-77)

Classic cut on a long red by Jackpot. In goes the brown, red to follow and that will secure him a 2-1 lead. The long game is a real weapon in this match. Carter battling hard, but not sure how you can leave balls safe with Lisowski in this mood. One more frame before the mid-session interval.

Carter 1-1 Lisowski (16-49)

Lisowski punches home a long red after Carter saw his attempt rattle in the jaws. Starting to move through the gears with his natural potting ability coming to the fore, but he gets a kick on a red. A break of 48, but frame still in balance.

Carter 1-1 Lisowski (16-1)

Lisowski with an early chance in the third frame, but he misses a mid-range yellow off the spot. Carter presented with opportunity he didn't expect, but just the 16 in response. Not best pleased.

Carter 1-0 Lisowski (0-71)

But another trademark long red from Jack puts the frame to bed. Ali has seen enough and we are all square at 1-1. Game on.

Carter 1-0 Lisowski (0-70)

A lead of 70 points for Lisowski. Carter needs one snooker with five reds still up so will fight on here.

Carter 1-0 Lisowski (0-56)

Carter escapes from a snooker superbly well only for Lisowski to can a magical red to centre pocket. Chance to level this match at 1-1.

Carter 1-0 Lisowski (0-39)

A fast start to this second frame by Jackpot. Red finds the mark from distance and he is among the balls. A brilliant spinning shot on white opens up the cluster of reds just enough to continue this break, but he runs out of position seconds later. Just the 39 when more looked likely.

Carter 1-0 Lisowski (0-0)

Ronnie O'Sullivan shares his thoughts on the winning mindset.

Carter 0-0 Lisowski (71-45)

Another blistering long red from Carter gives him first go at clearing up to win the frame. Blue is the key ball, stuck to a side rail. Nudges blue over middle pocket from pot on green. In goes the brown with rest. Lovely shot before blue and pink complete the job. A 1-0 lead for Carter.

Carter 0-0 Lisowski (39-38)

This is such a taut opening frame. Would obviously be a valuable frame to win. Some decent safety shots by both men, but still three reds up.

Carter 0-0 Lisowski (39-29)

A lead of 11 points for Carter with five reds left up. Bit of a safety jostle to give this opening frame some more meaning before Lisowski picks out a delightful long red of his own.

Carter 0-0 Lisowski (34-28)

Thumping red by Carter disappears down the rabbit hole of the right corner. A punishing response to a loose safety shot. What will he compile this time?

Carter 0-0 Lisowski (27-28)

The Captain fairly wallops a white down a hole after potting a red. Was difficult to get any movement on the cue ball and that will be his first break of the day over. Lisowski leads by one point.

Carter 0-0 Lisowski (16-24)

Early break of 24 from Jackpot, but Carter picks out a gem of a red to a middle bag to regain access to the table. That was a delightful piece of cueing. Obviously hitting the ball well.

Carter 0-0 Lisowski (0-0)

The boys are officially on the baize. Great atmosphere in Newport. First man to five frames will progress to the last eight.

Carter 0-0 Lisowski (0-0)

Carter is ranked at 26 in the world, but is provisionally up to 24. Carter won this event in 2009. Who did he beat in the final? 'The Outlaw' Joe Swail 9-5. Lisowski has been a finalist six times in ranking finals, but has yet to win one. Maybe this week is time to hit the jackpot.

Jackpot holds nerve to win Crucible thriller

Perhaps Carter will be inspired after losing narrowly to Lisowski in an epic at the World Championship 11 months ago. Lisowski made breaks of 121, 82, 77, 75, 72, 60, 52 and 51 with 'The Captain' responding with 89, 72, 61, 60, 59, 56 and 52 in a contest oozing class. A repeat of that one would do nicely today.

'Shot of the tournament so far' – Lisowski talks through match-winning moments

Carter 0-0 Lisowski (0-0)

This will be the fourth meeting of this attacking duo. Lisowski leads his fellow Englishman 2-1 on the head-to-heads. Carter defeated 'Jackpot' 10-6 in the last 32 of the 2019 World Championship with Lisowski coming out on top 10-9 at the same stage of last year's Crucible event in Sheffield.

Lisowski also completed a 6-5 win over Carter in the last 64 of the 2015 International Championship in China. All fairly even then before this match.

Welcome back to Newport

It is quarter-final day at the Welsh Open. Some fascinating matches coming up with former world champions Judd Trump and Neil Robertson meeting in the quarter-finals after 2pm this afternoon. First up is former world finalist Ali Carter against World No 17 Jack Lisowski at high noon. Should be a fabulous Friday at Celtic Manor.

All quarter-finals are the best of nine frames with best-of-11 frame semi-finals on Saturday and a best-of-17 frame final on Sunday.

Ali Carter v Jack Lisowski (12pm)

Neil Robertson v Judd Trump (2pm)

Zhang Anda v Hossein Vafaei (7pm)

Ricky Walden v Joe Perry (7pm)

Walden stuns O’Sullivan in final-frame decider to progress to quarters

Ricky Walden held off a resurgent Ronnie O’Sullivan to seal a spot in the quarter-finals of the Welsh Open courtesy of a 4-3 win.

The world No. 18 led 3-1 on the back of runs of 54 and 136 but breaks of 88 and 85 saw O’Sullivan force a final-frame decider. However, Walden held his nerve courtesy of an 83 to progress to the quarter-final stage where he will face the winner of Joe Perry and Kyren Wilson.

Walden drew first blood by taking the first frame. However, he did offer O’Sullivan the chance to pinch it after running out of position 70 ahead with 75 remaining; the chance went begging for the six-time world champion as he attempted to develop a red pegged against the rail, and, while it took two bites at the frame-ball red, Walden established a one-frame lead.

A three-ball plant got Walden his hand on the table in the second but he lost control of the cue ball and he jawed a red to the middle pocket, allowing the Rocket to pounce to level courtesy of a supremely-put-together 76.

Read full report here

- -

Stream the 2022 Welsh Open and much more top snooker action live and on demand on discovery+

Welsh Open O'Sullivan takes a crack at recreating wonderpot against Ding AN HOUR AGO