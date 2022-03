Snooker

Welsh Open 2022 - ‘Oh, what a shot!’ – Liam Highfield shows his prowess from distance in Mark Selby win

Liam Highfield beat Mark Selby 4-3 at Celtic Manor in the Welsh Open on Wednesday. And the 31-year-old showed his prowess from distance in their last-64 encounter. Watch the Welsh Open and other top snooker live on Eurosport and discovery+.

00:00:16, an hour ago