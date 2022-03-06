Premium Snooker Judd Trump - Joe Perry 03:03:44 Replay

Perry rises to 23rd in the world on the provisional ranking list after this victory. Breaks of 59, 108, 51, 66, 68 and 70 enough to give him a convincing win. He is off to Antalya for the Turkish Masters this week and an opening match against Liang Wenbo. We will be back for more live coverage of the inaugural Turkish Masters on Monday.

Trump 5-9 Perry

"This is the highlight of my career," said Perry, who becomes the second oldest ranking winner in history at the age of 47. He lifts the Ray Reardon Trophy. Only Welsh icon Reardon was older when he won the Professional Players Tournament at the age of 50 in 1982.

Trump 5-8 Perry (39-82)

And Perry is the champion. Brilliant stuff. In goes green, brown and blue. A superb triumph. Fully deserved. 30 years after turning professional. He wins 9-5.

Trump 5-8 Perry (39-70)

Down to the colours with Trump chasing these two snookers to stay alive in the final..

Trump 5-8 Perry (30-70)

Trump with one snooker behind blue, but Perry off one cushion with the escape. Still work to be done out there.

Trump 5-8 Perry (30-70)

Trump needs two snookers after taking the blue. Down to final few reds. So 40 in it with 35 left.

Trump 5-8 Perry (0-70)

This looks like a quite stunning triumph for Joe Perry. Not quite there yet. Break of 70 with 67 still left.

Trump 5-8 Perry (0-50)

Just needs to be mindful here and the title will be his..

Trump 5-8 Perry (0-26)

Fine cut on a black by Perry. Tough old shot, but he slides it in to keep break going. This is chance to win frame and match.

Trump 5-8 Perry (0-4)

Familiar outcome for Trump tonight. Tries to roll a red into the green pocket. How that has stayed out is astonishing, but Perry presented with a fine chance to score.

Trump 5-8 Perry (0-0)

Perry breaks off the frame he needs for the title. What can Trump offer in response?

Trump 5-7 Perry (44-62)

Perry does not falter in the heat of the moment. In goes the pink that he needs. Perry one short of the title with a possible four frames remaining.

Trump 5-7 Perry (44-44)

So many twists and turns in this match. Feels like Trump is potting through molasses at times as a cut on a red somehow doesn't drop. Looked like a basic shot, but he misses. Perry takes out the final red with a blistering long pot. Perry looks set to move 8-5 clear.

Trump 5-7 Perry (9-30)

What can he make at this visit? Can cut the tension with a knife. Thin cut on black doesn't drop. Well, chance passes to Trump. Perry so close to being in prime position for an 8-5 lead, but not to be.

Trump 5-7 Perry (0-14)

This packed Newport crowd are giving the players the very best of order out there. Usually a darts term, but it applies to the snooker on such taut evenings. Trump goes for tough red to green pocket. Doesn't drop. First bite at apple falls to Perry.

Trump 5-7 Perry (0-0)

We have a new favourite for the Welsh Open title. Perry has moved 4/6 with Trump now 6/5 against in the race to nine frames.

Trump 5-6 Perry (32-77)

Perry coming on strong at the right time. Break reaches 68. 36 clear with 35 left on table. Trump chasing one snooker to save this frame, but he leaves red to a centre pocket. Perry pots it. It is a 7-5 lead for Perry at the mid-session interval. First time a player has led by two frames.

Trump 5-6 Perry (32-14)

Error by Trump and Perry has chance to recover ground in this 12th frame.

Trump 5-6 Perry (32-0)

So a lead of 32 points, but again no quick dash to the winning line in this frame. Both men trying to outfox each other in the tactical department. Perry makes a bit of a mess of a safety shot, but somehow covers the red. That is a real result with plenty of reds in play.

Trump 5-6 Perry (17-0)

Trump getting access to the table with some fabulous pots, but not backing them up at the moment. Perry misses a long red and leaves it over the yellow pocket. Big visit for Trump.

Trump 5-5 Perry (17-117)

Another run of 66 to finish off frame from Perry. Very, very good. One more frame before the mid-session interval.

Trump 5-5 Perry (17-90)

Perry winning the safety duel and he is likely to win the frame here and now. Trump hits red off two cushions, but leaves his opponent in among them. A 6-5 lead for the seasoned gunslinger Gentleman Joe. All getting very interesting, all of a sudden.

Trump 5-5 Perry (17-51)

Perry out of his seat with some intent. Makes a solid 51, but can't get the reds open. Five reds left up, but this frame is not yet a done deal.

Trump 5-5 Perry (17-0)

Trump with an obvious chance to really pile on the points. Rolls a long red in, holds for the black and should be able to contribute a sizeable break at this visit. But he misses black off the spot on 17. That is truly remarkable.

Trump 4-5 Perry (75-47)

Trump making no mistake. Takes out red and clears colours up to black. We are level again at 5-5. A rub of the green for Trump, but you have to take it when the chance comes along.

Trump 4-5 Perry (50-47)

A huge fluke by Trump sees him move favourite for frame. One red left up, but Perry is snookered behind black. In a fair bit of bother. That fluke on red could be crucial with Trump failing to slot long red, but seeing red disappear down the yellow pocket. Perry hits red second time, but leaves it.

Trump 4-5 Perry (27-47)

Lead of 20 points with three reds near side cushions at moment. Looks like a decent advantage.

Trump 4-5 Perry (27-37)

A terrific long red from Perry and he does the right thing next by rolling up behind yellow. Problems for Judd. Misses first time by some distance. And again. Just a hit and hope. Gets there third time, but has left a red.

Trump 4-5 Perry (27-28)

Trump forced to curb his attacking instincts after powering in a superb long red. Just runs safe off yellow.

Trump 4-5 Perry (26-28)

Well, Perry looks well set, but then sees a white drop in middle pocket from red. All going on out there. So much tension. Back to safety in the jostle for pole position.

Trump 4-5 Perry (22-17)

Trump makes 22, but refuses to attempt a mid-range red. Perry forced into a long red and he gets it! A quite magical pot. He is on the black. What a response this could be from Gentleman Joe.

Trump 4-5 Perry (14-0)

This time Perry slips up as he runs a white into a red. Perry with a nod of the head. That could be so costly.

Trump 4-4 Perry (0-108)

That was a rousing effort from Joe Perry. 'The Gentleman' at his very best with a run of 108. That should settle him down. And then some.

Trump 4-4 Perry (0-76)

Excellent break from Perry. Looks like he is going to win this frame in one hit. Ideal way to start the night. Trump needs snookers. Perry is going to lead 5-4. Perry with his highest break of the match so far.

Trump 4-4 Perry (0-26)

Safety error by Trump attempting to run back up the table. Perry handed a fine chance among the balls to get moving.

Trump 4-4 Perry (0-0)

Early bout of tactical play in this ninth frame. Both men feeling their way into the deciding session of the final.

Trump 4-4 Perry (0-0)

We are almost ready to go for this second session of the final. Trump chasing his first ranking title of the campaign with Perry bidding to claim his first major ranking title over this longer format.

Trump 4-4 Perry

We will be back just before 7pm with the conclusion to this final. Trump 1/3 favourite with Perry priced at 12/5, but this final is well in the balance.

Trump 4-3 Perry (56-62)

Perry with a brilliant clearance! Trump with a horrific error in missing a straight pink. Didn't expect that blunder. Perry kept his cool to pinch the frame by six points on the black. We are level at 4-4! Race to nine should be interesting tonight. Nothing to split them.

Trump 4-3 Perry (56-22)

Trump with a safety error. Perry pots green with rest, but then can't guide home a routine red with balls well placed. "Rubbish," he mutters as he heads back to chair. Surely Trump is going to move 5-3 clear after a fairly error-strewn session, but he misses a straight pink. Would you believe that.

'Wow! How has he missed that?' - Trump shocks with crucial miss on simple pink

Trump 4-3 Perry (43-5)

Another poor shot is dropped in as Trump reaches 37 before missing a tricky blue to centre pocket with white on side cushion. Don't really expect to see Judd miss those balls. Perry still harbouring hopes of 4-4, but he misses pack of reds and ends up hitting pink. Trump attempts a tough red to a middle, but just misses.

Trump 4-3 Perry (28-0)

Trump must be wondering how he is ahead in this final, but he won't be thinking too long about his good fortune. Chance here to increase his lead to two frames before they return at 7pm GMT for the second session.

Trump 3-3 Perry (73-30)

Perry forced to sit and suffer as Trump makes a classy 65 before rolling in the red and black to move 4-3 clear. Joe won't be getting out of his seat with only 27 left up. That missed black was the turning point of the frame. Trump's 73 break his highest of the match, but is good enough to see him lead by one frame. Huge final frame of the session coming up.

Trump 3-3 Perry (9-30)

Perry looking poised to move 4-3 to the good, but he misses a black off the spot on 30. Just blighted by a series of untimely errors this afternoon. Trump back out of his chair.

Trump 3-3 Perry (0-9)

Neither player finding peak levels of play, but that suits Perry more you suspect. Trump escapes from a snooker, but he leaves a red to middle which Perry despatches. Knows if he wins this frame, he won't trail heading into the final session this evening.

Trump 3-2 Perry (30-51)

Error by Trump. Leaves the green to centre pocket. Perry slots green, brown and blue. Huge frame, but it falls to Perry. The final is level at 3-3.

Trump 3-2 Perry (30-39)

Chances coming and going. Five colours remaining. Trump needs the pink on side cushion if he gets that far. Perry requiring up to and including the blue.

Trump 3-2 Perry (21-14)

Perry getting plenty of chances in this final, but failing to score. Attempts to angle a red into a top bag, but hits it on thick side. Trump then can't slot a cut on a blue to a centre pocket after catching it too thin. All getting very edgy early on.

Trump 2-2 Perry (67-32)

Perry has seen enough of this frame. Perry with two chances in that fifth frame, but not able to exploit them. Trump leads this final for the first time today.

Trump 2-2 Perry (67-30)

Trump with a deep screw shot off black almost releases another red next to pink. Adds eight more points. Trump faced with another long red from a Perry mistake, but this time he drills it home. Should be a 3-2 lead on the horizon.

Trump 2-2 Perry (44-30)

Trump not been at his best today so far, but hasn't had to be. Errors coming from the Perry cue has been key in the past two frames. Not being forced to work for his chances. Trump makes 44, but refuses possible cut on a red to run safe. Three reds left up.

Trump 2-2 Perry (14-30)

Perry holes a superb red from a slack Trump safety attempt, but then misses a straight blue. That is a chronic error by Perry. Not sure how he has missed that. Trump back at the baize.

Trump 2-2 Perry (0-29)

A thumping long red from Joe Perry at the outset of the fifth frame. Quickly up to 29, but he then misses a black off the spot. Frustration is palpable. Disappointing end to that contribution so early on.

Trump 1-2 Perry (95-32)

Perry lays a challenging snooker, but Trump hits red. Perry then makes a mess of a safety attempt. Trump drops in red and this final is heading back level to 2-2. A 15-minute break for a cup of tea and we will be right back with the second four frames of the first session.

Trump 1-2 Perry (69-24)

This has been impeccable from Trump. Perry being heavily punished for missing that red with the rest. A break of 69 from the 2019 world champion. Perry needing a snooker with two reds left on the table.

Trump 1-2 Perry (14-24)

Trump's long game not quite coming to the boil so far today. Perry nudges a mid-range red into a pocket to get his cue arm working again, but he misses red with rest on 24. Dreadful miss by the former Masters finalist. Trump gifted an easy opener.

Trump 1-1 Perry (0-73)

The 22-time ranking event winner is not going to get the opportunity to launch the counter attack. Perry set for a 2-1 advantage. Trump nods his head, no attempt at snookers. One more frame before the mid-session interval.

Trump 1-1 Perry (0-59)

Perry with a break of 59. Just couldn't open the pack of reds after running through off the cushion via the black. Safety shot, but those reds are all well placed if Trump gets a chance.

Trump 1-1 Perry (0-39)

Perry not lacking any confidence as he strokes a delightful red into the green pocket down the length of the table. Chance to build a substantial lead in this third frame.

Trump 0-1 Perry (64-0)

Not getting this frame wrapped up in one hit, but Trump set to get there in two. Perry largely frozen out of the second frame. Trump misses black off spot, but 19 added to the earlier 45 and this final is level at 1-1.

Trump 0-1 Perry (1-0)

Eight frames in this opening afternoon session, possible nine tonight. Trump attempts a long red, but off the mark. Perry tries one of his own, but ends up leaving the same red over a middle bag. Chance for Trump to get moving.

Trump 0-0 Perry (67-70)

Joe Perry at the double! Up and down the table with black as it lands in a top pocket. Brilliant finish! Looked like he had lost the first frame, but ends up winning it on black. What a start to the day. A 60 break from Trump not enough to pinch frame. Dream start to the day for 'The Gentleman'.

Trump 0-0 Perry (67-63)

So we are down to the black as Perry takes out brown, blue and pink. Perry with a fine safety shot on black as he resists the urge to take on black with rest.

Trump 0-0 Perry (67-48)

Not the best of safety shots from Trump. Perry pots green, but nowhere near brown. Just another safety shot.

Trump 0-0 Perry (67-45)

Trump with a lead of 22 points, 25 still left up. Just looking for the green to leave Perry needing a snooker.

Trump 0-0 Perry (65-45)

Break concludes on 60 from the World No 3. Will come down to a safety duel on the final red. Green is also safe which suits Trump as he powers home long red right on cue. Black also relatively safe next to that green.

Trump 0-0 Perry (54-45)

Trump break moves to 54 with two reds left up. Looks to be very sharp out there. Final red on a side cushion.

Trump 0-0 Perry (1-20)

Perry back up to 35 in the world provisionally before this match. Makes 45, but a safety mistake moments later provides Trump with plenty of scope to recovery strongly.

Trump 0-0 Perry (0-20)

The balls have started rolling in this final. Perry coming out to a packed Newport audience to The Verve's Lucky Man which he will be hoping is an omen today. Early error by Trump gives Perry first go at potting a few.

Trump 0-0 Perry (0-0)

2019 world champion Judd Trump is 2/9 favourite with Perry a 4/1 long shot in a two-horse race.

Trump 0-0 Perry (0-0)

Perry last beat Trump in the last 16 of the 2019 China Championship with a 5-2 victory while Trump ran out a 5-3 winner in the last 16 of last year's German Masters. Trump 9-3 clear on the career head-to-heads, but he won't be underestimating 'The Gentleman' in this final.

Welcome back to Newport

Should be another enlivening afternoon of snooker as Judd Trump chases a first Welsh Open title and Joe Perry a first major ranking title in Newport. Trump starts as a warm favourite, but Perry will be confident of causing problems if he can bring his best scoring game to the occasion.

He was relieved to reach the title match after struggling with headaches during his tension-ridden 6-5 win over Jack Lisowski in last night's semi-final.

Trump tips Vafaei for 'good run' in the World Championship

Judd Trump came from behind to reach Sunday’s Welsh Open final with a 6-5 comeback win over Hossein Vafaei, who he has tipped for possible success in the World Championship.

The Iranian looked on the cusp a final appearance of his own only to see the former world No. 1 pull off a string of frames to secure the win.

Speaking after the game, Trump said he believed that he had played worse than his opponent.

“I think he’ll be disappointed, he was the better player. I think his safety was brilliant, every time I came to the table I seemed to be in trouble,” he said.

Read full story here

