Trump tips Vafaei for 'good run' in the World Championship

Judd Trump came from behind to reach Sunday’s Welsh Open final with a 6-5 comeback win over Hossein Vafaei, who he has tipped for possible success in the World Championship.

The Iranian looked on the cusp a final appearance of his own only to see the former world No. 1 pull off a string of frames to secure the win.

Speaking after the game, Trump said he believed that he had played worse than his opponent.

“I think he’ll be disappointed, he was the better player. I think his safety was brilliant, every time I came to the table I seemed to be in trouble,” he said.

