What a day ahead we have at the Welsh Open! It is a packed schedule with a stupendous line-up of big names gracing the baize.

This is what you can look forward to: Ronnie O'Sullivan will kick off the afternoon session against James Cahill, while Neil Robertson will then take on Hammad Miah and Mark Williams will face Kurt Maflin.

In the evening, we will be treated to Judd Trump against Craig Steadman with many other top players also in action.

Today's schedule

10am

Mitchell Mann v Ben Hancorn

Rory McLeod v Yuan SiJun

Robbie Williams v Hossein Vafaei

Ali Carter v Ng On Yee

1pm

Ronnie O'Sullivan v James Cahill

Ben Woollaston v Liang Wenbo

Jimmy Robertson v Jamie Jones

Ding Junhui v Michael Holt

2pm

Neil Robertson v Hammad Miah

Cao Yupeng v Joe Perry

Mark Williams v Kurt Maflin

Scott Donaldson v Andrew Pagett

7pm

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Fergal O'Brien

Craig Steadman v Judd Trump

Iulian Boiko v Mark Allen

Mark Davis v Matthew Selt

8pm

Zhang Anda v Mark Joyce

John Higgins v Soheil Vahedi

Chris Wakelin v Jack Lisowski

Yesterday's results

11am

Jordan Brown 3-4 Mitchell Mann

Anthony McGill 3-4 Zhang Anda

Shaun Murphy 4-2 Andy Hicks

4-2 Andy Hicks Stephen Maguire 1-4 Fergal O'Brien

2pm

Barry Hawkins 4-0 Alexander Ursenbacher

4-0 Alexander Ursenbacher Judd Trump 4-1 Dean Young

4-1 Dean Young Liam James Davies 3-4 Iulian Boiko

Kyren Wilson 4-3 Dominic Dale

3pm

Yan Bingtao 4-3 Ashley Hugill

4-3 Ashley Hugill Mark Williams 4-1 Michael Judge

4-1 Michael Judge Stuart Bingham 4-1 Sean Maddocks

7pm

Zhao Xintong 4-1 Oliver Lines

4-1 Oliver Lines Mark Allen 4-1 Ken Doherty

4-1 Ken Doherty Elliot Slessor 4-3 Dylan Emery

4-3 Dylan Emery Neil Robertson 4-0 Jimmy White

8pm

John Higgins 4-1 Pang Junxu

4-1 Pang Junxu Mark Selby 4-1 Chen Zifan

4-1 Chen Zifan Si Jiahui 4-3 Gary Wilson

4-3 Gary Wilson Allan Taylor 3-4 Michael White

