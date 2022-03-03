Snooker
Welsh Open
13:00-17:00
Welcome
It is time for more sensational snooker action at the Welsh Open. Thanks for joining us and welcome to another day of top action.
Welsh Open
Trump survives scare to beat Si, Robertson also reaches last 32
Ronnie O'Sullivan will no doubt get the pulses racing when he takes on Ding Junhui from 1pm UK time with Shaun Murphy also in early-afternoon action.
The big stars do not drift from the schedule today as Judd Trump and Neil Robertson will both be taking to tables this evening to continue their campaigns.
Today's schedule
1pm
- Hossein Vafaei [24] v Jak Jones [51]
- Ryan Day [25] v Shaun Murphy [8]
- Ronnie O'Sullivan [3] v Ding Junhui [30]
- Yan Bingtao [14] v Ricky Walden [19]
2pm
- Barry Hawkins [12] v Ben Woollaston [44]
- Matthew Selt [27] v Kyren Wilson [6]
- Jack Lisowski [18] v Elliot Slessor [50]
- Michael White (a) v Liam Highfield [41]
7pm
- Matthew Stevens [59] v Zhang Anda [104]
- Jimmy Robertson [38] v Judd Trump [4]
- Allister Carter [26] v Scott Donaldson [48]
Round three
8pm
- Neil Robertson [5] v Hawkins / Woollaston
- Joe Perry [36] v Selt / K Wilson
- Lisowski / Slessor v Michael White / Highfield
TBC
- Vafaei / Jak Jones v R Day / S Murphy
- R O'Sullivan / Ding Junhui v Yan Bingtao / Walden
'Horrible! Did I use to play like that?' - Trump on gung-ho Si at Welsh Open
- - -
