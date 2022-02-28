Premium Snooker Welsh Open 12:45-17:00

Fan holds nerve to beat O’Sullivan in decider and win European Masters

Ad

Fan Zhengyi held his nerve under pressure to secure the biggest win of his career with a 10-9 victory over Ronnie O’Sullivan in the final of the European Masters.

Welsh Open 'The first of many' – Fu praises On Yee after historic first win on World Snooker Tour 21/02/2022 AT 12:14

In a season that has seen one of his practice partners Zhao Xintong make the breakthrough, Fan claimed the first title of his career.

The stars aligned for the 21-year-old, as he came up against an O’Sullivan who was way short of the form he produced earlier in the week and he had more than his share of luck.

But he needed to convert, and he did exactly that in a tense final session at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

O’Sullivan threatens to quit amid photographer row

- -

Stream the 2022 Welsh Open and much more top snooker action live and on demand on discovery+

Welsh Open Welsh Open 2022 - How to watch and stream as O'Sullivan eyes redemption 21/02/2022 AT 11:02