Mark Selby’s disappointing season continued with a 4-3 loss to Liam Highfield at the Welsh Open.

He played well in the main against Highfield in Newport, but lost a safety battle when it mattered most as the underdog advanced to the round of 32.

For Selby, it means his hunt for his first title of the season continues - with his best result of the campaign so far being a run to the semi-finals at the World Grand Prix.

Selby had command of the first frame, but missed a routine red to hand a chance to Highfield, who luckily snookered Selby on the final red and took advantage to win the frame.

Selby’s game has been littered with uncharacteristic errors this season, and as in the first he made a costly miss in the second.

An excellent break off the back of a sparkling long red handed Selby in control, but he missed on 65 and Highfield was able to force an error after laying a snooker and cleared the colours to open up a lead.

Selby eliminated the errors and played a tight safety in the third, and it paid off as he got on the board.

The fourth was typically made for Selby. He went over 20 minutes without potting a ball, but kept things tight and eventually got his chance to draw level courtesy of a run of 73.

Selby’s scoring prowess is often overlooked given the other aspects of his game, but he is up with the best in terms of break-building and a run of 115 in the fifth moved him ahead for the first time in the contest.

Highfield was on the ropes after losing three on the spin, but hit back superbly to force a decider. He got in with one of the pots of the week, and compiled a break of 74 to take the contest all the way.

It came as no surprise that the decider turned into an arm wrestle. Selby got out into a 40-point lead, but was unable to finish it off and lost a lengthy safety exchange with Highfield.

A snooker from Highfield earned him a free ball and he took control of the table and made his highest break of the match (92) to set up a meeting with Michael White.

