Neil Robertson started his quest for a third Welsh Open title with a 4-0 win over Jimmy White.
World No 4 Robertson made a match-high break of 121 in the second frame as he eased to victory to set up a second-round meeting with Hammad Miah.
“I felt for him [White] a bit because the table is playing a bit slower than what you might expect," said Robertson in the Eurosport studio.
"He struggled a bit having to hit the ball a bit harder to move the ball around. It was a bit tough tonight and I had a good run of the balls as well.”
Robertson has been in fantastic form this year with victories at the Players Championship and the Masters. He made a brilliant long red to start against White but couldn’t follow up with a colour.
White managed to get 25-1 ahead in the frame but then missed a pink.
Robertson knocked in a break of 39 and then took the frame after White missed a red with a swerve shot.
A break of 121 saw Robertson extend his advantage to 2-0.
White had another chance at the table early in the third frame but could only make a break of 25. Robertson was more clinical with his opportunities as he closed on victory.
A break of 48 in the final frame sealed the deal as White’s tournament came to an early end.
UK Championship and German Masters winner Zhao Xintong beat Oliver Lines 4-1 with breaks of 101, 56 and 115.
Earlier in the day there were wins for Judd Trump, Kyren Wilson and Barry Hawkins. Shaun Murphy also advanced, but Stephen Maguire’s winless run continued.
Ronnie O’Sullivan plays on Tuesday after reaching the final of the European Masters.
