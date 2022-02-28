Neil Robertson started his quest for a third Welsh Open title with a 4-0 win over Jimmy White.

World No 4 Robertson made a match-high break of 121 in the second frame as he eased to victory to set up a second-round meeting with Hammad Miah.

“I felt for him [White] a bit because the table is playing a bit slower than what you might expect," said Robertson in the Eurosport studio.

"He struggled a bit having to hit the ball a bit harder to move the ball around. It was a bit tough tonight and I had a good run of the balls as well.”

Robertson has been in fantastic form this year with victories at the Players Championship and the Masters. He made a brilliant long red to start against White but couldn’t follow up with a colour.

White managed to get 25-1 ahead in the frame but then missed a pink.

Robertson knocked in a break of 39 and then took the frame after White missed a red with a swerve shot.

A break of 121 saw Robertson extend his advantage to 2-0.

White had another chance at the table early in the third frame but could only make a break of 25. Robertson was more clinical with his opportunities as he closed on victory.

A break of 48 in the final frame sealed the deal as White’s tournament came to an early end.

UK Championship and German Masters winner Zhao Xintong beat Oliver Lines 4-1 with breaks of 101, 56 and 115.

Ronnie O’Sullivan plays on Tuesday after reaching the final of the European Masters.

