Jimmy 'Whirlwind' White has been handed a crack at Masters champion Neil Robertson in an intriguing opening match in the first round of the Welsh Open in Newport (28 February-6 March LIVE on Eurosport).

While 2019 Welsh Open winner Robertson is looking to double up at the event, Ronnie O'Sullivan begins his latest quest for a fifth title against world number 42 Sam Craigie.

Elsewhere, fourth seed Judd Trump meets Scottish youngster Dean Young at a competition he has yet to win having lost the 2017 final 9-8 to Stuart Bingham.

The top 16 are guaranteed a place at the final venue with a qualifying round being staged at Aldersley Leisure Village in Wolverhampton (15-22 February) for the sport's third longest running ranking event behind the World and UK Championship respectively.

Northern Ireland Open winner Mark Allen faces 1997 world champion Ken Doherty in the round of 128 while John Higgins begins his quest for a record sixth Welsh Open against world number 64 Pang Junxu.

Brown's elevation to top seed means world number 16 and Scottish Open holder Luca Brecel must play a qualifier against Rory McLeod in Wolverhampton.

Top 16 matches at Welsh Open

Jordan Brown (1) v Mitchell Mann

Mark Selby (2) v Chen Zifan

Ronnie O’Sullivan (3) v Sam Craigie

Judd Trump (4) v Dean Young

Neil Robertson (5) v Jimmy White

Kyren Wilson (6) v Dominic Dale

John Higgins (7) v Pang Junxu

Shaun Murphy (8) v Andy Hicks

Zhao Xintong (9) v Oliver Lines

Mark Williams (10) v Michael Judge

Mark Allen (11) v Ken Doherty

Barry Hawkins (12) v Alexander Ursenbacher

Stephen Maguire (13) v Fergal O'Brien

Yan Bingtao (14) v Ashley Hugill

Stuart Bingham (15) v Sean Maddocks

Anthony McGill (16) v Zhang Anda

