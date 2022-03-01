After the drama at the European Masters, attention turns to the Welsh Open as the likes of Ronnie O'Sullivan, Judd Trump and Mark Selby battle it out for the title.

There will be no sequel to last year's fairytale after defending champion Jordan Brown fell at the first hurdle, with a host of big names fixing their sights on the trophy and a £80,000 first prize.

John Higgins will be looking to feast again having won the tournament a record five times, while O'Sullivan can draw level with his Class of '92 colleague should he triumph at Celtic Manor Resort in Newport.

Could we see another shock winner in this topsy-turvy season? We've just seen 750-1 shot Fan Zhengyi claim a stunning win over O'Sullivan in the European Masters final, while Iran's Hossein Vafaei and Chinese hot-shot Zhao Xintong have also claimed impressive ranking titles in recent weeks.

Stay tuned to this very page for all the scores and results from the 2022 Welsh Open...

When is the Welsh Open?

The tournament gets going on February 28. The final takes place on March 6.

Where is the Welsh Open?

The event will take place at Celtic Manor Resort in Newport, Wales.

What is the Welsh Open schedule?

Monday 28 February - First round & second round

Tuesday 1 March - Second round

Wednesday 2 March - Second round & third round

Thursday 3 March - Third round & fourth round

Friday 4 March - Quarter-finals

Saturday 5 March - Semi-finals

Sunday 6 March - Final

Match schedule

February 28

First round

11am

Jordan Brown 3-4 Mitchell Mann

Anthony McGill 3-4 Zhang Anda

Shaun Murphy 4-2 Andy Hicks

4-2 Andy Hicks Stephen Maguire 1-4 Fergal O'Brien

2pm

Barry Hawkins 4-0 Alexander Ursenbacher

4-0 Alexander Ursenbacher Judd Trump 4-1 Dean Young

4-1 Dean Young Liam James Davies 3-4 Iulian Boiko

Kyren Wilson 4-3 Dominic Dale

3pm

Yan Bingtao 4-3 Ashley Hugill

4-3 Ashley Hugill Mark Williams 4-1 Michael Judge

4-1 Michael Judge Stuart Bingham 4-1 Sean Maddocks

7pm

Zhao Xintong 4-1 Oliver Lines

4-1 Oliver Lines Mark Allen 4-1 Ken Doherty

4-1 Ken Doherty Elliot Slessor 4-3 Dylan Emery

4-3 Dylan Emery Neil Robertson 4-0 Jimmy White

8pm

John Higgins 4-1 Pang Junxu

4-1 Pang Junxu Mark Selby 4-1 Chen Zifan

4-1 Chen Zifan Si Jiahui 4-3 Gary Wilson

4-3 Gary Wilson Allan Taylor 3-4 Michael White

March 1

First round

1pm

Ronnie O'Sullivan 4-0 James Cahill

Second round

10am

Mitchell Mann 4-1 Ben Hancorn

4-1 Ben Hancorn Rory McLeod 3-4 Yuan SiJun

Robbie Williams 3-4 Hossein Vafaei

Ali Carter 4-1 Ng On Yee

1pm

Ben Woollaston 4-3 Liang Wenbo

4-3 Liang Wenbo Jimmy Robertson 4-3 Jamie Jones

4-3 Jamie Jones Ding Junhui 4-1 Michael Holt

2pm

Neil Robertson 4-1 Hammad Miah

4-1 Hammad Miah Cao Yupeng 0-1 Joe Perry

Mark Williams 3-4 Kurt Maflin

Scott Donaldson 0-0 Andrew Pagett

7pm

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Fergal O'Brien

Craig Steadman v Judd Trump

Iulian Boiko v Mark Allen

Mark Davis v Matthew Selt

8pm

Zhang Anda v Mark Joyce

John Higgins v Soheil Vahedi

Chris Wakelin v Jack Lisowski

March 2

Second round

10am

Li Hang v Kyren Wilson

Lu Ning v Matthew Stevens

Graeme Dott v Jamie Clarke

Elliot Slessor v Stuart Bingham

1pm

Zak Surety v Ryan Day

Ricky Walden v Noppon Saengjham

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Lukas Kleckers

Anthony Hamilton v Shaun Murphy

2pm

Jak Jones v Zhao Xintong

Barry Hawkins v Ashley Carty

Yan Bingtao v Zhao Jianbo

Liam Highfield v Mark Selby

7pm

TBC

Prize money

Winner: £70,000

Runner-up: £30,000

Semi-final: £20,000

Quarter-final: £10,000

Last 16: £7,500

Last 32: £4,000

Last 64: £3,000

Highest break: £5,000

Total: £405,000

Previous winners

The Welsh Open has been a ranking tournament since 2016, when Judd Trump emerged victorious, but dates back to 1989 when John Parrott took the title.

1992: Stephen Hendry

1993: Ken Doherty

1994: Steve Davis

1995: Steve Davis

1996: Mark Williams

1997: John Higgins

1998: Paul Hunter

1999: Mark Williams

2000: John Higgins

2001: Ken Doherty

2002: Paul Hunter

2003: Stephen Hendry

2004: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2005: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2006: Stephen Lee

2007: Neil Robertson

2008: Mark Selby

2009: Ali Carter

2010: John Higgins

2011: John Higgins

2012: Ding Junhui

2013: Stephen Maguire

2014: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2015: John Higgins

2016: Ronnie O'Sullivan

2017: Stuart Bingham

2018: John Higgins

2019: Neil Robertson

2020: Shaun Murphy

2021: Jordan Brown

