Welshman Jamie Jones fought back on more than one occasion to make it through to his home competition after beating Zhou Yuelong 4-3 in the Welsh Open qualifiers.

Even after Jones pulled the game level after going two frames down, the Chinese player executed a stunning break of 117 in the fifth to retake the lead, before Jones found some consistency to edge the contest.

Si Jiahui booked his place in the next round with a 4-3 win over Nigel Bond, while Lukas Kleckers held off a dogged fightback from Michael Georgiou to win by the same scoreline.

Cao Yupeng saved his best form for a crucial moment in his tie with Fan Zhengyi at the Aldersley Leisure Village.

The match ebbed and flowed throughout, with the pair taking alternating frames to enter the final frame at 3-3. This is where Yupeng rose to the challenge in devastating fashion with a break of 88, giving Zhengyi no chance to fight back.

Michael White showed no mercy, thrashing Xiao Guodong 4-0.

The main draw for the Welsh Open runs between February 28 and March 5 at Celtic Manor.

