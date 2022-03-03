Ronnie O’Sullivan saw the funny side of a shot which ultimately ended his break when looking to mount a comeback against Ricky Walden at the Welsh Open.

Coming into the evening session having already beaten Ding Junhui 4-2 on Thursday to reach the last 16 in Newport, O’Sullivan was trailing 3-1 and one frame away from defeat against Walden.

An 85 in frame five helped him reduce the deficit, and when looking to force a decider he was 31-1 up and looking in good nick to win the sixth frame.

“The journey ain’t finished. All of a sudden Ronnie is looking dangerous again,” Alan McManus said on Eurosport’s commentary.

The curse of the commentator struck, however, as O’Sullivan potted a red using the rest but then watched on as the white somehow sailed through the pack of remaining reds and made its way back towards baulk.

McManus added: “Wow, he’s laughing because he hit it that good, he impressed himself with that one. Hit it that good the cue ball almost came down before it went back up and found the gap.”

The slight mishap did not deter O’Sullivan in that frame as he was able to close it out and set up a final-frame showdown with Walden.

However, it was Walden who prevailed to reach the Welsh Open quarters, completing the big shock with a gutsy break to send ‘The Rocket’ packing.

