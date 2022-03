Snooker

'Wow, that is unbelievable' - Ronnie O'Sullivan says Judd Trump's cue action has made him the player he is

'Wow, that is unbelievable' - Ronnie O'Sullivan says Judd Trump's unique cue action has made him the player that he is despite his horror miss at the Welsh Open. Stream snooker live and on-demand on discovery+

00:01:09, an hour ago