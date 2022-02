Snooker

Welsh Open 2022 - ‘I felt for him!’ – Neil Robertson after comfortable win over Jimmy White

Neil Robertson said he felt for Jimmy White after beating the 59-year-old 4-0 in the first round of the Welsh Open. White held his own during the safety exchanges but struggled to build any breaks of note in a one-sided affair. And the world No. 4 said a combination of a slow-running table and his own rub of the green left Robertson feeling for White.

00:00:56, an hour ago