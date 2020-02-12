12/02/20
A. CarterAllister Carter
Starting from
11:00
G. GreeneGerard Greene
Welsh Open • Round 2
DrawsCalendar
avant-match

LIVE
Allister Carter - Gerard Greene
Welsh Open - 12 February 2020

Welsh Open – Follow the Snooker match between Allister Carter and Gerard Greene live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 12 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Allister Carter vs Gerard Greene. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.