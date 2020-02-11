11/02/20
C. SteadmanCraig Steadman
Starting from
19:00
B. CastleBilly Joe Castle
Welsh Open • Round 1
DrawsCalendar
avant-match

LIVE
Craig Steadman - Billy Joe Castle
Welsh Open - 11 February 2020

Welsh Open – Follow the Snooker match between Craig Steadman and Billy Joe Castle live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 11 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Craig Steadman vs Billy Joe Castle. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.