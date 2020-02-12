12/02/20
I. BurnsIan Burns
Starting from
14:00
S. MaguireStephen Maguire
Welsh Open • Round 2
DrawsCalendar
avant-match

LIVE
Ian Burns - Stephen Maguire
Welsh Open - 12 February 2020

Welsh Open – Follow the Snooker match between Ian Burns and Stephen Maguire live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 12 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Ian Burns vs Stephen Maguire. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.