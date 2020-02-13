LIVE

Jimmy Robertson - Ding Junhui

Welsh Open - 13 February 2020

Welsh Open – Follow the Snooker match between Jimmy Robertson and Junhui Ding live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 13 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Jimmy Robertson vs Junhui Ding. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.