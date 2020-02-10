10/02/20
J. HigginsJohn Higgins
Starting from
16:30
J. O'ConnorJoe O'Connor
Welsh Open • Round 1
DrawsCalendar
avant-match

LIVE
John Higgins - Joe O'Connor
Welsh Open - 10 February 2020

Welsh Open – Follow the Snooker match between John Higgins and Joe O'Connor live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:30 on 10 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for John Higgins vs Joe O'Connor. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.