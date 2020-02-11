11/02/20
L. BrecelLuca Brecel
Starting from
20:00
K. FilipiakKacper Filipiak
Welsh Open • Round 1
DrawsCalendar
avant-match

LIVE
Luca Brecel - Kacper Filipiak
Welsh Open - 11 February 2020

Welsh Open – Follow the Snooker match between Luca Brecel and Kacper Filipiak live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 11 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Luca Brecel vs Kacper Filipiak. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.