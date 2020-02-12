LIVE

Mark Williams - Jordan Brown

Welsh Open - 12 February 2020

Welsh Open – Follow the Snooker match between Mark Williams and Jordan Brown live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 12 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Mark Williams vs Jordan Brown. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.