LIVE

Neil Robertson - Jamie Rhys Clarke

Welsh Open - 10 February 2020

Welsh Open – Follow the Snooker match between Neil Robertson and Jamie Rhys Clarke live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 10 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Neil Robertson vs Jamie Rhys Clarke. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.