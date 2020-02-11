LIVE

Noppon Saengkham - Alan McManus

Welsh Open - 11 February 2020

Welsh Open – Follow the Snooker match between Noppon Saengkham and Alan McManus live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:30 on 11 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Noppon Saengkham vs Alan McManus. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.