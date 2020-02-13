13/02/20
S. VahediSoheil Vahedi
Starting from
19:00
R. O'SullivanRonnie O'Sullivan
Welsh Open • Round 4
DrawsCalendar
avant-match

LIVE
Soheil Vahedi - Ronnie O'Sullivan
Welsh Open - 13 February 2020

Welsh Open – Follow the Snooker match between Soheil Vahedi and Ronnie O'Sullivan live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 13 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Soheil Vahedi vs Ronnie O'Sullivan. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.