The final leg of the Home Nations series is underway at the Motorsport Arena in Cardiff, and Matthew Stevens' first-round win caught the eye of the Eurosport pundit.

"I’m really watching out for Matthew Stevens," Evans told Andy Goldstein in Tuesday's episode of The Big Take. "He's maybe a dark horse, being a local – good result over Gilbert.

"He's my outside bet."

But while Stevens has a chance, he's going to have to get past the in-form duo of Neil Robertson and Judd Trump if he wants to win in Wales.

Robertson has won three titles in 2020, including last week's World Grand Prix, while Trump is ranked number one in the world and beat Robertson in the final of the recent German Masters.

"You’ve also got Neil (Robertson) and Judd (Trump) as well that you can’t really look past," Evans added. "They're the winning machines at the minute."

But could there be one more famous name in the reckoning?

Eurosport's Andy Goldstein spotted a missing name in Evans' list of favourites, and said:

" I noticed you didn’t mention Jimmy (White) there… "

To which a smiling Evans replied: "Oh, I forgot Jimmy, we’ll add Jimmy in, yeah."

The popular Eurosport pundit White has not reached a ranking final since 2004, when he beat Paul Hunter to win the Players Championship.

