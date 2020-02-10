Two-time champion Williams was pegged back as Lines took the opening frame. But the home favourite rattled off a break of 87, before edging the third frame 57-56 to take the lead.

And WIlliams was ruthless from then on in, racing through for the win that puts him into the second round.

Stevens flew out the blocks with a 111 before Gilbert fought back with breaks of 68 and 53 to lead 3-1.

Elsewhere, Ding also came from behind to beat Marco Fu to join Williams in the second round.

Fu took the first frame off the UK Championship winner with a break of 80, before Ding edged a tight second frame.

Ding then hit an 80 of his own took go 2-1 up but Fu levelled in the fourth.

But Fu was second best as the match went on, as Ding put together breaks of 92 and 66 to take the match.

On an evening of fight backs, Stuart Bingham also clawed his way back from 2-0 down to beat Martin Gould 4-2 in an extremely cagey match.

Day One fixtures

Zhang Anda 3-4 Liam Highfield

David Gilbert 2-4 Matthew Stevens

Hammad Miah 2-4 Alexander Ursenbacher

Martin O'Donnell 4-0 Andy Hicks

Joe Perry 3-4 Ashley Cartey

Jimmy Robertson 4-0 Riley Parsons

Yuan Sijun 4-0 Thor Chuan Leong

Daniel Wells 4-2 Barry Pinches

Si Jiahui 4-1 Lei Peifan

Brandon Sargeant 4-0 (walkover) Peter Ebdon

Lee Walker 2-4 John Astley

Tom Ford 4-3 Si Xu

Jack Lisowski 4-2 Li Hang

Lu Ning 3-4 Louis Heathcote

Mark Williams 4-1 Oliver Lines

Robbie Williams 4-1 Chris Wakelin

Gerard Greene 4-2 Liang Wenbo

Ding Junhui 4-2 Marco Fu

Jordan Brown 4-1 Alex Borg

Stephen Maguire 4-2 Rod Lawler

Anthony McGill 4-1 Duane Jones

Stuart Bingham 4-2 Martin Gould

Stuart Carrington v Mike Dunn

Ryan Day 1-4 Simon Lichtenberg

Anthony Hamilton v Michael White

Lyu Haotian v Kishan Hirani

Mark King 1-4 Ken Doherty

Matthew Selt v Andy Lee

Judd Trump v James Cahill

Mei Xiwen v Michael Georgiou

Ali Carter v Adam Stefanow

Mark Selby v David Grace