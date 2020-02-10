Getty Images
Williams and Stevens into Welsh Open second round
Welshman Mark Williams battled back to reach the second round of the Welsh Open with a 4-1 win over Oliver Lines while Matthew Stevens also won through.
Two-time champion Williams was pegged back as Lines took the opening frame. But the home favourite rattled off a break of 87, before edging the third frame 57-56 to take the lead.
And WIlliams was ruthless from then on in, racing through for the win that puts him into the second round.
Stevens flew out the blocks with a 111 before Gilbert fought back with breaks of 68 and 53 to lead 3-1.
Elsewhere, Ding also came from behind to beat Marco Fu to join Williams in the second round.
Fu took the first frame off the UK Championship winner with a break of 80, before Ding edged a tight second frame.
Ding then hit an 80 of his own took go 2-1 up but Fu levelled in the fourth.
But Fu was second best as the match went on, as Ding put together breaks of 92 and 66 to take the match.
On an evening of fight backs, Stuart Bingham also clawed his way back from 2-0 down to beat Martin Gould 4-2 in an extremely cagey match.
Day One fixtures
Zhang Anda 3-4 Liam Highfield
David Gilbert 2-4 Matthew Stevens
Hammad Miah 2-4 Alexander Ursenbacher
Martin O'Donnell 4-0 Andy Hicks
Joe Perry 3-4 Ashley Cartey
Jimmy Robertson 4-0 Riley Parsons
Yuan Sijun 4-0 Thor Chuan Leong
Daniel Wells 4-2 Barry Pinches
Si Jiahui 4-1 Lei Peifan
Brandon Sargeant 4-0 (walkover) Peter Ebdon
Lee Walker 2-4 John Astley
Tom Ford 4-3 Si Xu
Jack Lisowski 4-2 Li Hang
Lu Ning 3-4 Louis Heathcote
Mark Williams 4-1 Oliver Lines
Robbie Williams 4-1 Chris Wakelin
Gerard Greene 4-2 Liang Wenbo
Ding Junhui 4-2 Marco Fu
Jordan Brown 4-1 Alex Borg
Stephen Maguire 4-2 Rod Lawler
Anthony McGill 4-1 Duane Jones
Stuart Bingham 4-2 Martin Gould
Stuart Carrington v Mike Dunn
Ryan Day 1-4 Simon Lichtenberg
Anthony Hamilton v Michael White
Lyu Haotian v Kishan Hirani
Mark King 1-4 Ken Doherty
Matthew Selt v Andy Lee
Judd Trump v James Cahill
Mei Xiwen v Michael Georgiou
Ali Carter v Adam Stefanow
Mark Selby v David Grace