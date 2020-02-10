Trump burst into the match with a sublime break of 132 and a fine show of form. But Cahill made a match of the second frame, and should have levelled things before he missed an easy red, gifting the frame to Trump who sank a tough pink on his way to a 2-0 lead.

Video - 'Sublime' Trump rattles in break of 132 for 70th century of season 01:48

Trump made it 3-0 in little time before Cahill finally made his good snooker count with a frame of his own.

Cahill looked good for a second frame until Trump potted an extraordinary red on the angle, before seeing out the frame and the match courtesy of some fine positional snooker.

Video - 'Simply sensational' - Watch Trump close out victory over Cahill 03:26

It was tough going for Selby in a match which ran very late after Grace sailed into an early lead against the world number four, who barely made the table in the opening frame.

But Selby edged his way out of a tight safety battle to take the second frame and level things up, and a vintage-Selby marathon frame then followed which he eventually won with almost 40 minutes on the clock.

Selby looked on course to take the fourth until he missed a routine black. But Grace sat back down almost immediately after accidentally potting the black for a seven-point foul and his opponent made no mistake from there, cleaning up to take the frame and a 3-1 lead.

The Jester saw his lead reduced by Grace in a sloppy fifth frame, but eventually came through in gritty fashion to wrap it up and seal his progression through to the second round.

Welshman Williams battled back to reach the second round of the Welsh Open with a 4-1 win over Oliver Lines, while compatriot Matthew Stevens also won through.

Two-time champion Williams was pegged back as Lines took the opening frame. But the home favourite rattled off a break of 87, before edging the third frame 57-56 to take the lead and was ruthless thereafter.

World number 30 Stevens, another home favourite, sprung an upset on world number 12 David Gilbert with a 4-2 win in the afternoon session.

Video - 'Fans not disappointed' - Stevens races through break of 139 00:40

Stevens flew out the blocks with a 111 before Gilbert fought back with breaks of 68 and 53 to lead 3-1.

But Stevens hit a remarkable 139 for his second century of the match before winning the final two frames for victory.

Video - Stevens seals nailbiting win over Gilbert at Welsh Open 01:17

Elsewhere, Ding also came from behind to beat Marco Fu to join Williams in the second round.

Fu took the first frame off the UK Championship winner with a break of 80, before Ding edged a tight second frame.

Ding then hit an 80 of his own took go 2-1 up but Fu levelled in the fourth. But Fu was second best as the match went on, as Ding put together breaks of 92 and 66 to take the match.

On an evening of fight backs, Stuart Bingham also clawed his way back from 2-0 down to beat Martin Gould 4-2 in an extremely cagey match.

Day One fixtures

Zhang Anda 3-4 Liam Highfield

David Gilbert 2-4 Matthew Stevens

Hammad Miah 2-4 Alexander Ursenbacher

Martin O'Donnell 4-0 Andy Hicks

Joe Perry 3-4 Ashley Cartey

Jimmy Robertson 4-0 Riley Parsons

Yuan Sijun 4-0 Thor Chuan Leong

Daniel Wells 4-2 Barry Pinches

Si Jiahui 4-1 Lei Peifan

Brandon Sargeant 4-0 (walkover) Peter Ebdon

Lee Walker 2-4 John Astley

Tom Ford 4-3 Si Xu

Jack Lisowski 4-2 Li Hang

Lu Ning 3-4 Louis Heathcote

Mark Williams 4-1 Oliver Lines

Robbie Williams 4-1 Chris Wakelin

Gerard Greene 4-2 Liang Wenbo

Ding Junhui 4-2 Marco Fu

Jordan Brown 4-1 Alex Borg

Stephen Maguire 4-2 Rod Lawler

Anthony McGill 4-1 Duane Jones

Stuart Bingham 4-2 Martin Gould

Stuart Carrington 4-3 Mike Dunn

Ryan Day 1-4 Simon Lichtenberg

Anthony Hamilton 4-3 Michael White

Lyu Haotian 4-0 Kishan Hirani

Mark King 1-4 Ken Doherty

Matthew Selt 2-4 Andy Lee

Judd Trump 4-1 James Cahill

Mei Xiwen 4-2 Michael Georgiou

Mark Selby 4-2 David Grace