Getty Images
Trump, Selby and Williams reach Welsh Open second round
Judd Trump stormed into the second round of the Welsh Open with a convincing performance in a 4-1 win over James Cahill, while there were also wins for Mark Selby and Mark Williams.
Trump burst into the match with a sublime break of 132 and a fine show of form. But Cahill made a match of the second frame, and should have levelled things before he missed an easy red, gifting the frame to Trump who sank a tough pink on his way to a 2-0 lead.
Trump made it 3-0 in little time before Cahill finally made his good snooker count with a frame of his own.
Cahill looked good for a second frame until Trump potted an extraordinary red on the angle, before seeing out the frame and the match courtesy of some fine positional snooker.
It was tough going for Selby in a match which ran very late after Grace sailed into an early lead against the world number four, who barely made the table in the opening frame.
But Selby edged his way out of a tight safety battle to take the second frame and level things up, and a vintage-Selby marathon frame then followed which he eventually won with almost 40 minutes on the clock.
Selby looked on course to take the fourth until he missed a routine black. But Grace sat back down almost immediately after accidentally potting the black for a seven-point foul and his opponent made no mistake from there, cleaning up to take the frame and a 3-1 lead.
The Jester saw his lead reduced by Grace in a sloppy fifth frame, but eventually came through in gritty fashion to wrap it up and seal his progression through to the second round.
Welshman Williams battled back to reach the second round of the Welsh Open with a 4-1 win over Oliver Lines, while compatriot Matthew Stevens also won through.
Two-time champion Williams was pegged back as Lines took the opening frame. But the home favourite rattled off a break of 87, before edging the third frame 57-56 to take the lead and was ruthless thereafter.
World number 30 Stevens, another home favourite, sprung an upset on world number 12 David Gilbert with a 4-2 win in the afternoon session.
Stevens flew out the blocks with a 111 before Gilbert fought back with breaks of 68 and 53 to lead 3-1.
But Stevens hit a remarkable 139 for his second century of the match before winning the final two frames for victory.
Elsewhere, Ding also came from behind to beat Marco Fu to join Williams in the second round.
Fu took the first frame off the UK Championship winner with a break of 80, before Ding edged a tight second frame.
Ding then hit an 80 of his own took go 2-1 up but Fu levelled in the fourth. But Fu was second best as the match went on, as Ding put together breaks of 92 and 66 to take the match.
On an evening of fight backs, Stuart Bingham also clawed his way back from 2-0 down to beat Martin Gould 4-2 in an extremely cagey match.
Day One fixtures
Zhang Anda 3-4 Liam Highfield
David Gilbert 2-4 Matthew Stevens
Hammad Miah 2-4 Alexander Ursenbacher
Martin O'Donnell 4-0 Andy Hicks
Joe Perry 3-4 Ashley Cartey
Jimmy Robertson 4-0 Riley Parsons
Yuan Sijun 4-0 Thor Chuan Leong
Daniel Wells 4-2 Barry Pinches
Si Jiahui 4-1 Lei Peifan
Brandon Sargeant 4-0 (walkover) Peter Ebdon
Lee Walker 2-4 John Astley
Tom Ford 4-3 Si Xu
Jack Lisowski 4-2 Li Hang
Lu Ning 3-4 Louis Heathcote
Mark Williams 4-1 Oliver Lines
Robbie Williams 4-1 Chris Wakelin
Gerard Greene 4-2 Liang Wenbo
Ding Junhui 4-2 Marco Fu
Jordan Brown 4-1 Alex Borg
Stephen Maguire 4-2 Rod Lawler
Anthony McGill 4-1 Duane Jones
Stuart Bingham 4-2 Martin Gould
Stuart Carrington 4-3 Mike Dunn
Ryan Day 1-4 Simon Lichtenberg
Anthony Hamilton 4-3 Michael White
Lyu Haotian 4-0 Kishan Hirani
Mark King 1-4 Ken Doherty
Matthew Selt 2-4 Andy Lee
Judd Trump 4-1 James Cahill
Mei Xiwen 4-2 Michael Georgiou
Mark Selby 4-2 David Grace