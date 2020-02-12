The number two seed hit his 72nd century of the season in the second and did not look back from there as he cruised to victory over his fellow Englishman.

Trump is seeking an historic fifth title of the season and also recorded breaks of 71 and 67 on his way to the dominant victory.

Video - Trump hits 72nd century of season on way to comfortable victory 03:20

Earlier today Mark Selby safely avoided an upset and secured passage through to the Welsh Open third round after a 4-1 win over Chen Zifan.

The 2008 champion went 1-0 down against the man 102 places behind him in the rankings as the Englishman suffered an early setback.

But the 36-year-old Englishman then won four in a row including breaks of 51 and 68 to ensure any hopes of a shock were dashed.

Video - Selby seals third-round progression with exceptional clearance 03:37

Meanwhile, it was similarly comfortable work for ninth-seed Ding Junhui as he also recorded a 4-1 score line over Englishman Ricky Walden.

Junhui opened with a break of 74 as before Walden burst back with a superb 127 in the second to level things up.

But again the favourite was on hand to put to bed any worries of an upset as he won the next three including an 88 in the fifth to secure the win.

There was also a 4-1 win for Anthony McGill over Mei Xi Wen after breaks of 54 and 79 for the Scotsman.

McGill opened strongly with breaks of 54 and 79 in the first and second before Mei Xi Wen hit back with 84 in the third, but McGill was not fazed as he took the next two to go safely through.

Elesewhere, Welshman Dominic Dale beat Simon Lichtenberg and Sohail Vahedi beat Si Jihui both with score lines of 4-2, while John Higgins beat Joe O'Connor 4-1 in his first round game.