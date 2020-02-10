Two-time Welsh Open champion Williams eased into the second round of the tournament with a 4-1 win over Oliver Lines.

The home favourite was particular pleased with the win having suffered from gout in recent months, and was upbeat about the season going forward.

"The gout is gone, thank god, fingers crossed it doesn’t come back," Williams told World Snooker Tour.

"I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy. Actually, I would let them see the pain, but I don’t want it again.

"There was a few people taking the Mickey, saying it can’t be that bad, let’s hope one of them gets it.

Williams rattled off four frames in a row after going 1-0 to Lines, including a break of 87.

"I played okay in patches, it was a bit scrappy but I was just hoping to get through," Williams added.

"If I hadn’t been practicing this last month I probably would have lost that.

"I’ve let myself down over the last 12 months. I’ve been picking my cue up knowing I'm going to get hammered. I thought, I’ve had enough, I may as well practice and give it a go.

"The next couple of months is all about trying to win matches to get a bit of momentum going heading into the world championships."