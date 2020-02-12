The world No 2 started the match with an impressive 135 to join an elite club.

Only Ronnie O'Sullivan (1,040), John Higgins (782) and Stephen Hendry (775) have made more century breaks than Robertson.

Video - The moment Neil Robertson became the fourth player in history to make 700 career century breaks 01:32

Robertson looked as though he was going to cruise to victory against Joyce as he followed up his opening 136 break by winning the second frame 81-0.

But Joyce got on the board with a break of 55 in the third frame and then levelled at 2-2.

It looked as though Joyce was set to move ahead as he got to the table in the fifth frame after Robertson pulled out of a shot following a noise in the crowd.

But Joyce couldn’t convert as he missed a black into the corner and Robertson returned to take a 3-2 lead.

Joyce started positively in the next frame as he opened up a 44-1 lead. However, Robertson battled back and won the frame to set up a third-round clash against Noppon Saengkham.

Both Trump and Selby advanced to the third round of the Welsh Open with comfortable wins.